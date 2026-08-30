Petitioners call for action to fix ‘dangerously deteriorating’ roads

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

“Severe” potholes and “dangerously deteriorating road surfaces” on the outskirts of a Welsh city are posing a safety risk to drivers and pedestrians, villagers have warned.

Wentlooge Community Council has united with local residents and traders in calling on Newport City Council to take “urgent and decisive action” to fix the area’s road problems.

Nearly 300 people have signed a petition, which will be presented to a council scrutiny committee at a meeting on Thursday September 3.

The petition describes the road problems as “causing vehicle damage, disrupting daily life, and posing serious risks” to safety.

“The risk of a serious accident is significant,” the petitioners warn.

They have called on the council to survey the local road network, set out a timetable for repairs, and review speed limits and vehicle weight restrictions in the area.

“Immediate action is required to protect residents, support local businesses, and prevent serious injury,” they added.

According to a council report, “some” road repairs have taken place since the petition began, but residents “remain concerned about the condition and durability of repairs and the timescales for addressing outstanding highway issues”.

Under a council scheme, petitions which receive more than 100 signatures are presented for debate by a cross-party scrutiny committee, and lead petitioners are allowed time to speak about the issues they have raised.

The committee then decides a response to the petitions it debates, which could include referring matters to the council’s cabinet.

Other petitions which have been presented to the committee in recent months include calls to block proposed changes to the city centre’s Old Green Roundabout, and opposition to plans for a new allotment space in Rogerstone.

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