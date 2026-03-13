Petrol retailer group criticises ‘inflammatory language’ as staff face abuse

A petrol retailer trade group has accused ministers of using “inflammatory language” over rising fuel prices that has led to abuse against forecourt workers.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) had threatened to pull out of the Downing Street meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on fuel costs, taking place on Friday afternoon, for fears it could further incite attacks on workers.

Gordon Balmer, of the PRA, had raised concerns that recent language was fuelling abuse against fuel retail staff by members of the public, “following several days in which ministers have suggested that forecourts may be ‘price gouging’ and ‘ripping off’ the motorist”.

The PRA later said it would take part in the meeting after assurances from the Treasury that it would be held in private, which the group said would “allow a conversation to explain how the fuel market works”.

Mr Balmer said: “Recently, I have heard of incidents from some of our members of retail staff being abused by members of the public, who may have been provoked by the incorrect and inflammatory language emanating from some commentators, for example, the use of the terms ‘rip-offs’ and ‘profiteering’.

“Our members are working hard in difficult circumstances, making sure that motorists and businesses are getting the fuel they need, at prices that are very competitive, on razor-thin or in some cases negative margins, which means they are losing money.

“Our job is to serve the public, keeping motorists and businesses on the road.”

He added: “There is clearly still a lot of work to do to help politicians and commentators to understand how the fuel market works and our door is always open for constructive dialogue.”

Ms Reeves had asked the competition watchdog to “crack down” on “rip-off” fuel prices ahead of a meeting with energy bosses to warn against profiteering amid the Iran war.

The Chancellor insisted she “will not tolerate” firms exploiting uncertainty in the Middle East for excess financial gain as concerns grow over its impact on the cost of living.

The Government has already promised to intervene if companies engage in “unfair” practices that would hit customers facing a rise in the price of home heating oil, which is not covered by Ofgem’s energy price cap.

The Treasury has said Ms Reeves and Mr Miliband will also press petrol retailers and energy suppliers to ensure drivers are not left paying “over the odds” in the meeting on Friday.

“I will not tolerate any company exploiting the current situation to make excess profits at consumers’ expense. I’m backing drivers and families – and I expect a fair deal at the pump,” the Chancellor said.

However, the AA warned that consumers “will be stung” with inevitable rising costs because of a global hike in prices, and called on Ms Reeves to delay a planned increase in fuel duty.

The Chancellor has faced opposition pressure to abandon her decision to gradually phase out a 5p cut to the levy, starting with a 1p increase from September this year.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has since said the Government will keep the situation “under review” in light of the Middle East conflict.

On Thursday, the Competition and Markets Authority warned it was putting fuel retailers “on notice” of plans to step up monitoring of petrol and diesel prices in light of the Middle East uncertainty.

The RAC said earlier this week diesel prices had risen by nearly 9% since February 28, while petrol prices were on average 6% higher.

The Government has said drivers can compare prices at different petrol stations across the UK through its Fuel Finder service.