Nina Lloyd in in St John’s, Antigua, and David Lynch, Press Association Political Staff

Pet owners are likely to get easier access to the European Union for their animals for the first time since Brexit under a deal Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to strike with the bloc, according to reports.

Pet passports will be revived under an agricultural deal which Britain is set to agree with the EU at a summit next month, according to both The Times and The Guardian.

This will mean travellers can bring their dogs and cats, as well as ferrets, into EU territory for the duration of their lifetime without the need for expensive certificates and medical treatments for each trip.

The food and farming deal is among three agreements Mr Burnham is set to sign with Brussels negotiators at the EU-UK summit on November 20, alongside a deal on emissions trading, and a youth mobility scheme.

According to the Prime Minister, the Treasury had confirmed in recent days that the agreements under negotiation ahead of a summit later this month could raise GDP by 0.4% – up from the previous estimate of 0.3%.

He claimed that the public will expect him to grab “with both hands” that opportunity to boost economic growth through closer trade ties with the EU.

Speaking to broadcasters during a Commonwealth summit in Antigua, the Prime Minister said: “What’s facing me two weeks on Friday is a UK-EU summit where I have the opportunity to add to UK growth.

“It’s estimated up to 0.4% extra on GDP.

“I think people in Britain would expect me to take that with both hands, given where we’ve been in recent times, and that’s what I’m doing.”

In a sign that a food and agriculture deal is almost finalised, a draft text has been circulated among the 27 EU members, the BBC reported, along with similar documents on the emissions trading and youth mobility plans.

The Prime Minister also appeared to hit back at Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who has warned against reopening debates about Brexit as the Government explores options for the UK’s long-term relationship with the bloc.

“Those who are making the argument over ‘oh my goodness, don’t open up this psychodrama’ are misreading the public mood in my view,” he told The Economist.

Mr Burnham has told ministers that the Government will “explore options” following the EU-UK summit for a different long-term relationship settlement that will eventually be put to the public.

His remarks in recent weeks have fuelled questions about the prospect of the UK returning to the EU or adopting its freedom of movement rules, but the Prime Minister has insisted voters would ultimately be “the boss” of any changes.