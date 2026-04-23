Pharmacies warn of ‘supply problems’ amid blood pressure medication shortage

Pharmacies have warned of supply issues affecting everyday medicines after a “serious” shortage warning was issued.

Officials said there is a shortage issue affecting a certain dosage of ramipril, a high blood pressure medication, across the UK.

The medication, which can be taken as tablets, capsules or as a liquid, works by widening the blood vessels and making it easier for the heart to pump blood around the body.

A “serious shortage protocol” notice has been issued for ramipril 1.25mg capsules, which says patients can only get one month’s worth of supplies at a time.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said three million items of ramipril are prescribed every month in England.

NPA chairman Olivier Picard said: “We are concerned by this recent shortage, with a number of pharmacies being unable to order some strengths of ramipril as well as seeing the cost soar in recent weeks, in instances where stock can be found.

“Millions of patients rely on ramipril and although there are alternative medicines available, supplies of these must be managed carefully by the Government to ensure subsequent demand can be met.

“The Government should allow pharmacists to make substitutions to ramipril prescriptions to ensure patients do not have to go back to their GP to find an alternative.

“Pharmacies are increasingly facing supply problems affecting everyday medicines on which millions rely every day.

“Whilst the medicine supply chain is extremely complex, the rising problem of shortages across a wide range of medication is extremely worrying for patients and heartbreaking for pharmacists who go to great lengths to ensure they don’t turn them away.

“Fragility in the global supply chain is worsened by international instability and the fact that long term under-funding of pharmacies has driven down the price for medicines in the UK to unsustainable levels.”

Ian Maidment, professor in clinical pharmacy at Aston University, said: “The NHS has just issued a serious supply shortage protocol for ramipril 1.25mg capsules, a prescription medication commonly used for high blood pressure and other heart conditions.

“The protocol applies to all four devolved nations – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – and means that pharmacies can only supply a maximum of one month supply of medication at any one time.

“Ramipril is an Ace (Angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor and there are other Ace inhibitors available.

“It is vital that patients discuss any concerns with their community pharmacy team or GPs or pharmacy staff working in their GP surgery, but the key message is that there are alternatives.

“These supply issues are challenging for primary care to manage impacting on their overall workload.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.