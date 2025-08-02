Phased roll-out of new waste collections approved

Senior councillors have approved the phased roll-out of new waste collections which would eventually result in black bag waste being collected every four weeks rather than three.

A third of the Carmarthenshire’s residents are expected to shift to the new model of collection next autumn with the remaining two-thirds following suit in 2028 – and at that point the switch to four-weekly black bag collections is set to begin, a report before the council’s cabinet said.

The new system will mean householders separating more of their recyclable waste into different containers than currently. These containers will then be collected by refuse staff, and the frequency of recycling collections will increase.

The cabinet report said there will be separate weekly collections for glass, paper, cardboard, cans, and plastics including plastic film film. New weekly kerbside collections for textiles and batteries will also be introduced.

‘Blueprint collection system’

Cabinet approved the phased roll-out of the “blueprint” collection system, as it is known, at a meeting on July 31. The aim is to increase recycling rates, reduce the volume of so-called contaminated waste, and cut collection-related costs.

Introducing the report at the meeting, Cllr Edward Thomas, who has the waste portfolio, said the phased roll-out proposed was a “significant first step” in adopting the blueprint model.

“It signals our intent both to Welsh Government and to the public, demonstrating progress on our waste strategy ambitions, while enabling us to test, learn, and refine the service model ahead of full implementation,” he said.

The council had planned a full roll-out in 2026 but it required a new central depot at the Nantycaws household waste recycling centre near Carmarthen. Concerns about road safety and increased traffic on the main A48, which leads to and from Nantycaws, put that plan on the back burner.

The cabinet report said the three existing waste depots in the county would continue to be used while plans to improve the Nantycaws-A48 junction were developed. It added that the authority would continue to work closely with staff and trade unions as the phased roll-out was taken forward.

Recycling rates

Recycling rates in Carmarthenshire have been increasing, reflecting well on residents, but Welsh Government targets are also going up and new regulations come into force in 2028 which will result in financial penalties for black bag waste containing things which could be recycled.

It is expected that the Welsh Government will fund 60% of the costs of implementing blueprint model and the council 40%. The council has procured nine new “ultra low emission” refuse lorries which will start plying the streets on collection rounds from 2028.

Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, cabinet member for climate change, decarbonisation and sustainability, said he fully supported the change. “It’s essential if we want to reach our long-term environmental objectives and our commitments,” he said.

Council leader Darren Price said the phased roll-out was a pragmatic approach, and the proposals were approved.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

