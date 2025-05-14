Phil Parkinson moves step closer to freedom of the borough honour

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is one step closer to receiving the Freedom of the County Borough after councillors agreed to put a motion to full council.

Parkinson has led the club to an unprecedented achievement this season, securing a third successive promotion to bring the Dragons into the English Football League Championship.

Wrexham Council’s Executive Board enthusiastically endorsed the proposal to offer Parkinson the Freedom of the County Borough and it will now be considered by full council.

Exclusive club

If approved, he will join an exclusive club which includes Wrexham AFC owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as well as the Royal Welch Fusiliers.

“I bring this report to seek members agreement to recommend that our full council considers granting Freedom of the County Borough to Phil Parkinson ” said Wrexham Council leader and lead member for finance Cllr Mark Pritchard.

“In 2022 we granted freedom of the county borough to the football club and owners Rob and Ryan. Given the recent success of the team in achieving back-to-back-to-back promotions – isn’t it wonderful, unheard of – it’s fantastic what the manager and the football team has achieved.

“I must say I never thought that I would be sitting here today, saying that Wrexham football club are in the Championship.”

The proposal was backed unanimously by the executive board.

‘Honour’

Brynyffynnon Cllr Phil Wynn said: “As a lifelong fan of Wrexham football club it is a great honour to second this proposal.

“The success of a manager is measured by achieving promotion and if my research is right Phil Parkinson has secured promotion with Hull City, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Colchester United but to achieve promotion for Wrexham for three successful seasons can’t be underestimated.

“I can’t believe three years ago we were playing in the Conference league and had been for 15 years.”

Llay Cllr Rob Walsh added: “I’m delighted to support this and it is thoroughly deserved. In the last few years with all the publicity that has come with the football club and the involvement of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney the future was always going to be positive.

“But we’re not the only high profile club in the Football League. Look at Salford City, they have high-profile owners and they have not made the progress that we have in Wrexham.

“That’s a big credit to Rob and Ryan, a big credit to the players and also a big credit to the manager. It is not an easy task, it doesn’t matter how much backing you’ve got.

“I think I speak for everyone in Wrexham whether you’re a big football fan or not, Phil Parkinson what you have done is truly outstanding and this is thoroughly deserved.”

Having been voted through unanimously the proposal will now go to full council for a final vote by all elected members.

