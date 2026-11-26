Nation Cymru staff

Filipino care workers in north Wales gave their country’s ambassador a birthday welcome to remember after 25 years of caring for people with dementia.

The emotional welcome at Pendine Park’s Bodlondeb care home in Wrexham saw staff waving Philippine flags, cheers and singing Happy Birthday to His Excellency Teodoro L Locsin Jr who arrive with his wife, Mrs Louise Barcelon Locsin.

The special visits was a fitting tribute to the city’s Filipino community whose members have played a vital role in caring for vulnerable residents at the award-winning Pendine home for more than a quarter of a century.

The ambassador’s visit, which concluded with his birthday, brought a three-day diplomatic mission to Wrexham to a memorable close.

It was part of the Philippine embassy’s first Consular Outreach mission to the city in almost 20 years, bringing essential government services closer to Filipinos living across North Wales.

The ambassador led a delegation of about 20 members of the Embassy team, together with 14 commissioners and Consul Rafael Hermoso, who is Deputy Chief of Mission at the Philippine Embassy in London

Their busy itinerary included attending a Sunday mass at Wrexham Cathedral. There was also an informal gathering at Wrexham Town Hall where the ambassador spoke with individuals, who had the chance to share with him their stories and experiences of life in north Wales.

Bodlondeb Care Home Deputy Manager, Arlene Elano, is President of Wrexham Filipino Society UK.

She said many Filipinos have built their careers at Bodlondeb and within the wider Pendine family over the last 25 years, establishing their lives in the city and becoming an important part of the wider Wrexham community.

She said: “The city has become our home, a place where careers have developed, friendships have been forged and lasting connections made as we have built new lives thousands of miles from our roots in the Philippines.”

She thanked Pendine Park owners Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, for their support.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks for their continued and unwavering support for the Filipino community, not only through provision of employment opportunities for us but also for their support of our community activities,” said Arlene.

“We fully recognise that these opportunities have made a significant difference in our lives. For this, we are sincerely grateful.”

As some of the Bodlondeb carers and clinicians were on duty over the weekend it meant they were unable to attend the Embassy events in town, so it was arranged for the Ambassador to visit Bodlondeb and greet them in person.

The care team were so thrilled to see him that they festooned the entranceway with balloons and banners to ensure the ambassadorial entourage was given a warm welcome.

They all waved Philippine flags and cheered as the ambassador and his wife arrived, before then singing the traditional Happy Birthday celebration song to him.

His Excellency said he and his wife were extremely moved by the enthusiastic reception.

He said they felt privileged to be invited into Bodlondeb, which is widely known for the exceptional standard of care it offers for residents living with dementia.

He said: “Bodlondeb’s reputation for excellence goes further than here in North Wales. We’ve been aware for some time of the pioneering achievements which have been made here and the outstanding level of care provided for those residents living with dementia.

“Members of my own family have been through this illness and so we know from personal experience how important it is to provide the kind of safe and caring environment which is offered here.

“We are proud that members of the Filipino community in Wrexham are so deeply involved in this care provision.”

Some of the staff at Bodlondeb were among the first Filipinos to arrive in Wrexham 25 years ago.

Earlier this year the Wrexham Filipino Society UK held an anniversary event at Wrexham Memorial Hall, Bodhyfryd, marking the quarter of a century since the first members of their community settled in the region. They celebrated with a spectacular evening of music, dance and culture.

Gill Kreft said the ambassador’s visit was wonderful news and a tremendous honour for the entire Bodlondeb team, recognising consistent hard work over the last two decades and how truly inspiring they are.

Bodlondeb manager Ann Chapman, who baked and decorated a spectacular, three-tier birthday cake for the Ambassador, added:

“Our Filipino staff are a crucial part of the Pendine Park family, absolutely invaluable to Bodlondeb.

“When they arrived here 25 years ago I had thought that we would be helping them through employment and lifestyle opportunities.

“But the truth is that we have learned so much from them, their attentiveness to detail and compassion for residents is first class and their approach to teamwork is beyond compare.

“They have been absolutely invaluable to Bodlondeb, bringing their joy, warmth and devotion to everything they do. It has been an absolute privilege for me to work alongside such a wonderful caring team.”

Mario Kreft said: “Filipino staff have made an enormous contribution to Pendine, showing our residents the kindness, care and compassion that are at the heart of everything we do.

“For them to have had the joy of a visit by the esteemed Ambassador of the Philippines and his wife is an honour they truly deserve. We thank him and his team for taking time out of his busy itinerary to make this happen.”