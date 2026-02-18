Phoenix from the ashes: Welsh bakery’s £115m comeback creates 700 jobs after massive blaze

A Welsh bakery has risen stronger than ever from the ashes of a devastating fire – investing £115 million and creating 700 new jobs in just seven years.

Jones Village Bakery’s flagship headquarters on Wrexham Industrial Estate was destroyed by the huge blaze in 2019 but the company has made an “astounding” comeback.

Instead of folding, the firm rebuilt “bigger and better” with a new 140,000 sq ft bakery that’s three times the size of the one that burnt down – increasing the number of staff from 350 to 1,050 in the process.

A further 100 jobs will be created when a new, state-of-the-art bakery starts production later this year at the site of the fire.

The good news was revealed to Wrexham MP Andrew Ranger who was given a guided tour of the fast-growing business by CEO Simon Thorpe

Mr Thorpe said: “We’re due to be starting production in the new bakery at the fire site in August. As cliched as it may sound, it’s a phoenix from the ashes. It will be wonderful to breathe new life into that site.

“The growth we have seen since then has been phenomenal and that’s down to our brilliant team.

“We not only survived but thrived when many others would have folded. Our darkest day became our finest hour.

“It will be an emotional moment for all of us when the new bakery gets going.

“We all had some very difficult times back in August 2019 but working together and having a purpose to rebuild from minute one – not a single person shied away from that.

“That was the day we saw the true spirit of the Village Bakery shining through. We had a job to do and we got on and did it. We pulled together and worked hard.”

After the tour, Mr Ranger paid tribute to the firm’s never-say-die determination and spectacular success.

He said: “The resilience they’ve shown in the aftermath of the fire has been absolutely incredible. It just shows what a special business this is – they’re such a special group of people.

“It’s such an astounding story. To come back better and stronger is amazing.

“What underpins their success is the quality of what they produce and that’s key. My background is in business and it’s clear to see there is a real pride in what they do – great quality, great taste is really important.

“Product, people and quality are the things you need to get right – that takes investment, it takes time and skill and that’s what keeps people coming back for more.

“They are craft bakers at heart and they apply those craft bakery skills to producing high quality products in volume.

“There are opportunities here for well paid, highly skilled jobs, paving the way for future growth which is essential for Wrexham.

“Wrexham is a great place and we need more companies like the Village Bakery.

“I met a few people during the tour who have been here for 10, 20 and 30 years who started off at entry level and have worked there way up and are now managers and supervisors. That’s too rare.

“To have a business like this in Wrexham, one that’s innovating, investing and growing is make me incredibly proud.”

According to the company, there are also plans for future expansion with a 70,000 sq ft extension to its main bakery in the offing.

Mr Thorpe added: “It’s exciting times because we’ve only just finished installing a second rolls line and we can see that it is going to be full by the end of the year so the extension on the cards for the future and there is outline planning permission for that already.

“We’re very proud of what we have achieved in the past and those roots will always be at the heart of what we do but we have never been satisfied with where we are – and that’s not going to change.”