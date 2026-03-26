Photo emerges of prominent Reform Senedd election candidate performing Nazi salute

Emily Price

A photograph has emerged of a prominent Reform UK Senedd election candidate performing a Nazi salute.

On Wednesday (March 25), the party led in Wales by former London councillor Dan Thomas unveiled its full slate of Senedd election hopefuls ahead of the May 7 poll.

The list came with just 15 days to go until the deadline due to the party carrying out what it described as a “brutal and intrusive” vetting process to pick candidates.

Opposition politicians warned that Reform had left their announcement until weeks before the election because they were avoiding scrutiny.

Former special advisor to the secretary state for Wales, Corey Edwards, was announced as the Reform’s lead candidate for the Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg constituency.

Edwards worked for former Welsh Secretary David TC Davies between November 2022 and October 2023.

Prior to this, he held a number of other roles in Westminster including as a special advisor to His Majesty’s Attorney General for three months in 2022 and as special advisor in the cabinet office for seven months.

There has been knowledge within Conservative circles for at least six years of an image of Edwards holding a finger to his top lip with his other arm raised in the air in a Nazi style salute.

The gesture, adopted in 1930s Nazi Germany, was used to signify obedience to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

Where the photo was taken and what prompted Edwards to make the hand gesture is not known.

It’s surprising that those that had defected to Reform UK from the Conservatives failed to mention the photo’s existence during Reform’s vetting process.

‘Disgraceful’

We asked Reform UK if the party was aware of the offensive image of Edwards – but we did not receive a response.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “This is utterly disgraceful from the Reform candidate, and shows exactly what Reform are about.

“On the back of one of their Members of the Senedd being banned for racism, and Reform candidates in Scotland facing controversy for racism and fraud – this photo confirms a clear pattern in the calibre of candidates they’re selecting to represent communities.

“Reform have serious questions to answer regarding their vetting process across the UK.

“They aren’t fit to be anywhere near power here in Wales.

“Poll after poll has shown this election in Wales is a straight fight between Plaid Cymru or Reform, and the choice this May couldn’t be any different: Reform’s chaos and divison or Plaid Cymru’s ambition for our communities.

“Plaid are the only party that can stop Reform, Welsh people should elect a government that will put our communities first – not use the Senedd as Farage’s stepping stone to no.10 Downing Street.”

‘Noise’

A Welsh Labour source said: “Reform have been making a lot of noise about their vetting process, but clearly it’s about a robust as their policies.

“If this is the sort of behaviour they deem worthy of being top of their lists, then they have a lot of questions to answer.

“What else are their candidates hiding? Farage and his followers are trying to take Welsh voters for fools.”

Announcing Reform’s list of candidates yesterday evening, leader Dan Thomas described the line up as a “fresh start” for Wales.

He said: “This evening we have unveiled a full slate of candidates for the Senedd Election.

“After 100 years of failure, Labour are finished in Wales. The choice at this election is what comes next

“Common sense and a fresh start with Reform, or independence by stealth with Plaid Cymru.”

‘Chaos’

It came as some members of Reform UK warned of growing “chaos” behind the scenes as infighting erupted over the party’s choice of candidates for the Welsh election.

Reform sources told Nation.Cymru that the party had “stopped supporting candidates who have been working in their constituencies for months and years” and had instead “shipped in new candidates from outside those constituencies” to support Thomas.

Merthyr Tydfil Councillor Andrew Barry quit the party citing anger over “parachuting” individuals into seats from outside the local area.

Barry – who defected to Reform UK during a keynote speech by Nigel Farage last year – also criticised the substantial number of Conservative defectors the party had welcomed.