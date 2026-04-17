Pink poppies to fill castle grounds in hospice’s remembrance campaign

Pink poppies will adorn the grounds of a Welsh castle this summer as a hospice’s Forever Flowers campaign returns, celebrating the lives of loved ones while supporting vital care.

With the campaign now in its sixth consecutive year, City Hospice’s chosen Forever Flower for 2026 is the pink poppy which symbolises love, compassion, peace and admiration.

Expertly crafted by the British Ironwork Centre, the unique and lasting tributes will feature in a beautiful display within Cardiff Castle from Saturday 1 to Saturday 8 August.

Supporters are invited to purchase a limited edition pink poppy, which are on sale for £28 , to remember and celebrate the lives of relatives, friends and colleagues.

A special Celebration of Life event will also be held on Thursday 6 August, where the community can come together to enjoy performances from the Super Rock Choir and others on the DEPOT stage.

Rhodri Beynon and his family from Rhiwbina will be supporting Forever Flowers this summer in memory of his dad Richard who sadly passed away at the end of last year.

Richard was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019 and received care from City Hospice after his cancer progressed.

Rhodri said: “My dad was a legend. He was selfless, one of a kind and always the person I’d call if I needed a hand or help with anything.

“The thing that made Dad special to me was the fact that he was always so supportive of me and my siblings; he would just support us in everything we did.

“When his condition progressed and he was referred for palliative care in 2022, it all seemed a bit more real.

“Luckily, we had the amazing City Hospice to support us through this change. The team’s care made an incredible difference and allowed us to just focus on being with Dad.

“Our nurse, Claire, and Dr Capel were there for my dad whenever needed. They reassured him when he had concerns about medications, new symptoms or feelings and that definitely put him, and us as a family, at ease.

“We began supporting Forever Flowers while Dad was being looked after by City Hospice and have chosen to dedicate a pink poppy this year in his memory.

“After the display it will be placed with our other Forever Flowers in the garden where my two young sons often play.

“No matter the season or the weather, the flowers will always be there, a lasting memory of my dad that makes us smile every day.”

During the final two days of the display and following the event, supporters will be able to collect and take home their pink poppies.

There are also opportunities for the poppies to be engraved after the display at a significantly reduced cost at selected Timpson stores in Cardiff.

Dr Liz Booyse, Chief Executive of City Hospice, said: “It’s a privilege to return to Cardiff Castle for another year of Forever Flowers.

“Each pink poppy in the display will represent a person, a cherished loved one who will be celebrated and remembered with fondness. It’s also a powerful reminder of the impact City Hospice has had and continues to have on families in Cardiff.

“This is always such a special occasion in our calendar and we can’t wait to see the display in full bloom.”

Forever Flowers supports the work of City Hospice, the only provider of home-based specialist palliative care in Cardiff.

The charity provides care and a wide range of services including welfare advice and complementary therapies to patients with terminal or life limiting illnesses, as well as bereavement support and counselling for the families of its patients.

For more information and to purchase a poppy, visit City Hospice’s site here.

Forever Flowers is sponsored by Green Willow Funerals and supported by Dragon Signs, Eversheds Sutherland, McLays, Premier Forest Group, Quantum Advisory, and Wales & West Housing Association.