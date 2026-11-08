Pioneering rail treatment expanded after north Wales trial records no leaf-related delays

Nation.Cymru staff

A rail treatment designed to tackle slippery leaves is being expanded across north Wales after a trial recorded no leaf-related delays on the Conwy Valley Line.

Network Rail said the line experienced no reported incidents of trains losing grip or associated delays last autumn, compared with six incidents and almost 500 minutes of delays in 2024.

The treatment, called Interflon Leaf Guard, was trialled between Tal-y-Cafn and Blaenau Ffestiniog in autumn 2025. It is now being used on the North Wales Coast Line between Conwy and Anglesey.

Around 650 cumulative treatment miles are planned over a 12-week programme this autumn and winter, targeting locations with a history of problems caused by fallen leaves.

When leaves are crushed by trains onto damp rails, they form a hard, slippery layer similar to black ice on roads. This reduces grip, making it harder for trains to accelerate and brake.

The treatment is sprayed directly onto the rails to break down the residue and help prevent it building up again. It is reapplied every seven days.

Daniel Booth, Network Rail Wales and Borders’ head of operational weather strategy, said the initial results were encouraging, although other factors could influence conditions.

“Last autumn, we recorded no leaf-related delays on the Conwy Valley Line, compared with almost 500 minutes the previous year,” he said.

“While there are a number of factors that can affect conditions on the railway, these early results are extremely encouraging.”

Computer-controlled spraying

The expansion uses a computer-controlled application system jointly developed by Network Rail Wales and Borders and its suppliers.

Known as RRV-SMART, it is fitted to an adapted 4×4 vehicle capable of travelling on roads and railway tracks.

As the vehicle moves along the railway at around 10mph, the system monitors its speed and automatically adjusts the amount of treatment sprayed onto the rails.

Network Rail said Wales and Borders became its first route to introduce the technology in 2025, replacing manual spraying with a more precise and consistent application.

The system was developed with Fitzgerald Plant Services, Interflon Ireland and JCP Engineering Ireland.

Network Rail is also working with Transport for Wales to examine information recorded when train wheels slip. Engineers will use this to assess the treatment’s effectiveness alongside other autumn measures, including specialist trains that clean the rails.

Camera trial

The adapted vehicle is also being used to test a portable camera system designed to help engineers identify potential problems with the track and surrounding infrastructure.

Developed with technology company One Big Circle, the trial uses its AiVR Focus line-scanning camera system.

Network Rail will assess whether it could provide additional monitoring on routes not regularly covered by dedicated inspection trains.

If the expanded leaf-treatment programme proves successful this autumn, the company will consider introducing it elsewhere on the Wales and Borders route.