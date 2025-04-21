Pioneering study examines cold water therapy’s potential to treat PTSD

Scientists at Swansea University have embarked on a groundbreaking study to examine whether cold water immersion (CWI) therapy can reduce the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to the charity PTSD UK, one in 10 people in the UK is expected to experience PTSD at some point in their lives. Yet despite its prevalence, there has been limited research undertaken into the condition in the UK, and to date, no scientific study has been conducted anywhere in the world that explicitly examines the impact of CWI on its symptoms.

The Swansea University study involves 16 members of the Veterans RV Swansea Community group who have PTSD and take part in cold-water dipping and swimming sessions at Caswell Bay in Gower.

Challenges

Lead researcher Dr Denise Hill, Associate Professor of Applied Sport Psychology at Swansea University, said: “With at least eight per cent of UK veterans diagnosed with PTSD annually, the condition presents significant economic, personal, and social challenges.

While other studies have highlighted the benefits of cold water therapy, ours seeks to establish whether regular cold-water immersion can reduce PTSD symptoms specifically, and serve as an accessible and acceptable supplement to traditional mental health treatments.”

Before the observation period, participants in the research began self-administering saliva samples four times a day over two days to measure cortisol levels – an indicator of stress.

After each weekly cold water immersion session, participants complete three post-dip questionnaires assessing their levels of wellbeing, depression, and PTSD symptoms.

Throughout the study, participants periodically repeat the saliva sampling process to track changes in cortisol levels.

Initial findings from the study show that cold water immersion is positively impacting a number of PTSD symptoms across the group.

Excited

Phil Jones, a former Royal Marines Commando who is taking part in the study, said: “For years, I’ve practiced cold-water immersion to support my mental health and overall wellbeing, so I was excited to take part in this study alongside the veterans’ group I support.

“My ultimate goal has always been to help more veterans struggling with PTSD, and it’s been incredible to witness firsthand the physical and mental benefits this practice has had on those new to it. Now, more than ever, I’m eager to see the study’s final results, and I truly hope this research paves the way for new, effective ways to support thousands of veterans worldwide.”

Dr Hill added: “This study represents an important first step in understanding whether CWI can serve as a complementary therapy for veterans diagnosed with PTSD. If successful, the findings should pave the way for further research, and if cold water immersion is deemed to be effective, the development of new, accessible treatment pathways for those with the condition.

“Given the accessibility and appeal of cold water immersion among veterans, we hope our research will provide valuable insights into its potential as a therapeutic option.”

