A pioneering PTSD therapy developed by Welsh researchers is showing promising results in NHS Wales, with a new version designed for military veterans offering fresh hope for those living with trauma.

The Spring PTSD programme was developed by researchers at the National Centre for Mental Health, funded by Health and Care Research Wales, to support people experiencing PTSD.

The evidence-based guided digital therapy combines online Cognitive Behavioural Therapy with a Trauma Focus (CBT-TF) and therapist support.

Following approval by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, it was rolled out across NHS Wales, where its impact in routine clinical services has since been highlighted in findings published in the European Journal of Psychotraumatology.

Military PTSD

Building on this success, the therapy has now been adapted for military veterans living with PTSD through a new programme, Spring Military PTSD, funded by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs.

To adapt the programme for veterans, researchers worked with eleven military veterans with lived experience of PTSD to better understand their needs.

Participants highlighted the importance of authentic military representation, a trusted military-inspired design and greater support with emotional regulation before trauma-focused work.

These insights informed the development of Spring Military PTSD, which incorporates techniques from Enhanced Skills Training for Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (ESTAIR).

Dr Catrin Lewis, Senior Research Fellow at the National Centre for Mental Health, said: “Spring PTSD has been shown to be effective in civilian populations, but military trauma often comes with unique challenges, including more complex symptoms.

“Rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all approach, we set out to adapt the existing programme specifically for veterans, with veterans playing a central role in shaping it.”

Pilot

During a pilot study of Spring Military PTSD involving ten veterans with PTSD, eight completed treatment, and half no longer met diagnostic criteria for PTSD.

Six have also showed reliable improvement in clinician-rated symptoms, and participants reported significant reductions in PTSD, anxiety, depression and disturbances in self-organisation.

Gareth Cross, Director of Health and Care Research Wales, said: “The successful rollout of Spring PTSD across all NHS Wales health boards shows how digital innovation can deliver effective, scalable mental health support in real-world settings.

“The promising results from Spring Military PTSD demonstrate how tailored approaches can help meet the specific needs of military veterans. Health and Care Research Wales is proud to support work that is transforming access to care.”

Professor Jon Bisson, Director of the National Centre for Mental Health, said: “Study findings demonstrate that guided digital therapy is acceptable to veterans and significantly reduces symptoms of military-related PTSD.

“Spring Military PTSD has the potential to provide more choice and greater flexibility than face-to-face therapies, while also facilitating improvements to current care pathways.”

Dr Lewis added: “The success of Spring PTSD across NHS Wales demonstrates how evidence-based digital therapies can improve access to effective trauma-focused treatment.

“Building on that foundation, Spring Military PTSD shows how tailoring the programme to the specific needs of veterans can deliver encouraging results and help reach people who may benefit from more flexible treatment options.

“Researchers are now planning to undertake larger clinical studies to evaluate the effectiveness of Spring Military PTSD and explore how it could be integrated more widely into veteran mental health services. These findings highlight the potential of the Spring PTSD programme to make evidence-based treatment more accessible, inclusive and scalable.”