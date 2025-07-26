Pizza Festival set to debut in foodie mecca this September

The first Welsh Pizza Festival is coming to Wales’ culinary capital this September, bringing the region’s finest pizza makers together for a weekend of food, fun and festivities.

Set in the historic courtyards of St Mary’s Priory Church on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st September 2025, this new free-to-attend event is more than a food festival—it’s a joyful celebration of hospitality, creativity, and connection, hosted in one of Wales’s most welcoming sacred spaces.

The new event is the first in a series of community-focused gatherings born from a partnership between Dan Thomas, (Freelance Project/Events Manager), Lee Hammond, (Publican – Towpath Inn Gilwern) and St Mary’s Priory Church.

Together, they’re reimagining how church spaces can serve the wider community—not just as places of worship, but as places of belonging, joy, and shared experiences. The festival is a celebration of the art of pizza-making, bringing together food enthusiasts, families, and friends to enjoy a day filled with delicious pizza and music.

Culinary showcase

The Welsh Pizza Festival will unite the region’s elite pizza makers, each showcasing their culinary flair and signature creations. Festival-goers will have a unique chance to sample a variety of pizza styles, with an emphasis on both traditional and innovative flavours.

The event’s organisers are on a mission to create a vibrant, memorable experience, complete with marquees, bars, and live DJs, ensuring true festival spirit throughout the weekend.

Located on the main route from Abergavenny’s bus and train stations, with easy access, offering free entry and plenty of free seating with benches and whisky barrels for casual dining and socialising.

Meanwhile the VIP covered marquee offers exclusive Tiny Rebel bar access, table service, private toilets, and live DJ sets, with multiple booking slots available each day for reserved seating. Perfect for a guaranteed spot and an extra special festival experience.

In addition to pizza, the Tithe Community Wellbeing Café will be offering tea, coffee and desserts.

Made in Monmouthshire, a non-for-profit group created for and by talented and expert artists, makers and creators, will be located on site in the Priory Centre selling traditional and contemporary products; all based in-or connected to-the rural landscape of the county.

St Mary’s will be running various activities across both days of the festival, including their traditional pop-up café serving cream teas, tours of its amazing monuments and art, a children’s area, worship, and music as well as a quiet corner to get away from it all.

Celebration

Confirmed pizza traders include Maggie & Mo’s (South West Wales – Maggie & Mo’s Pizza | pizza trailer wales | Wales, UK), Ballers (Cardiff – Ballers Hand Stretched Pizza | Cardiff), Pig’s Pizza (Cheltenham & Bristol – Pig’s Pizzas) and Niche Pizza (The Towpath Inn Gilwern – The Towpath Inn Home Page) with more to be announced.

Dan Thomas said: “Having moved back home to Wales 3 years ago I’m passionate about delivering distinctive events to the local community that can be enjoyed on your doorstep.”

Lee Hammond added: “I’ve been trying to get into pizza festivals in London for years, not even a reply. It’s like Wales doesn’t exist on a map. So, I did what any stubborn Welsh pizza maker would do….I started my own.

“I’m genuinely over the moon to have a team and sponsors onboard that share the same vision, to bring a proper celebration of pizza to our corner of Wales, on our terms. We even got our pizza shortlisted for UK’s best pizza once, shame nobody ever made the trip to try it. Now they don’t have an excuse.”

The Welsh Pizza Festival takes place at the Courtyard of St Mary’s Priory Church, Abergavenny on Saturday 20 September 11:00 – 22:00 and Sunday 21 September 11:00 – 18:00

This event is free to attend, although a VIP session can be booked at https://order.storekit.com/welsh-pizza-festival/menu

