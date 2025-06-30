Plaid calls on Labour MPs to join them in voting down controversial welfare reforms

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru have called on Welsh Labour MPs to join them in voting against the UK Government’s controversial welfare reforms.

Ahead of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill’s Second Reading tomorrow (1 July), Plaid have warned that cuts “will hurt Wales”.

The party is urging Labour MPs representing Welsh people to join them in voting against the Bill in its entirety.

Ministers are set to lay out welfare concessions on Monday (June 30) in a bid to quell a growing rebellion from backbenchers.

Plaid Cymru’s DWP spokesperson, Ann Davies said the partial U-turn was nothing “nothing more than an attempt by Keir Starmer to quiet dissent” within his own party.

‘Compassion’

She said: “Liz Kendall claims the UK Government is working toward a ‘fairer, more compassionate benefits system,’ yet there is neither fairness nor compassion in protecting existing claimants while penalising those who become disabled in the future.

“People do not choose when to get sick or disabled, and so arbitrary cut-off dates make no sense.

“Over the weekend, Eluned Morgan hailed these partial U-turns as a personal victory, despite having ‘reserved her position’ on the proposed welfare cuts barely three months ago.

“But the people of Wales, whom the First Minister is meant to defend, will find little cause for celebration. The economic blow to Wales will be disproportionate, and the UK Labour Government’s refusal to publish a Wales-specific impact assessment is a slap in the face to the people of Wales.”

Rowed back

Last week, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced that changes to the personal independence payment will only apply to new claimants from November 2026.

Ministers also rowed back on plans to cut the health-related element of Universal Credit after 126 Labour MPs signed an amendment that would have sunk the UK Government’s Bill.

Although the changes are expected to get some Labour rebels back on board – there are still threats of revolt.

The original amendment signed by 120-plus backbenchers is expected to be withdrawn after some MPs were appeased by last week’s announcement.

But a new one is expected to be tabled by rebels today.

Questions have been raised over whether Labour MPs that rebel should have the party whip removed.

Ann Davies said: “Short-term tweaks cannot fix a broken system. Real investment is needed in inclusive employment, tailored support, and long-term, sustainable reforms that lift people up rather than push them further into hardship.

“This Bill is a direct attack on some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

“If Welsh Labour MPs had a backbone, they would join Plaid Cymru in voting against it in its entirety tomorrow.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

