Plaid candidate ‘joined Reform UK as a spy’ to see whether it would target community food banks

Plaid Cymru has revealed that one of its election candidates briefly joined Reform UK as a “double agent” to find out whether the right-wing party would target community food banks in deprived areas of Wales as part of its political activity.

Carol Ann Falcon will be Plaid’s by-election candidate in Cardiff council’s Trowbridge ward on September 18.

Nation.Cymru reported how in line with a recently introduced requirement that candidates must declare if they have been a member of another political party in the last 12 months, Ms Falcon has a statement against her name that says: “Reform Party 06/01/2025 – 01/04/2025.” The statement was published on the list of seven by-election candidates who will be standing.

‘Shocked’

A political source who drew her previous membership of Reform to our attention said: “I was shocked to read the statement of nominated people for the Trowbridge by election. The Plaid candidate was a member of the Reform party until April 2025 – only four months ago.

“We can all agree that it’s important to change people’s minds, but to go from a Reform member to a Plaid candidate is a huge jump. I cannot think of another political example of such a quick conversion from a far right Brit Nat party to a left wing Welsh Nationalist party.

“As the Trowbridge by-election is likely to be a small turnout, a small vote could take it.”

We asked Plaid Cymru a series of questions:

Why did she join a far right Brit Nationalist party in the first place?

When did she become a member of the socialist Welsh Nationalist Plaid Cymru?

Have her political views really changed completely in four months?

What vetting took place to ensure Ms Falcon’s views are now aligned with Plaid?

Has a decision been taken to allow Ms Falcon to be a Plaid candidate despite her only joining the party very recently (what is the usual qualifying period?) and at what level in the party was this decision taken?

‘Particular circumstances’

We did not receive a response. After publishing the story on the evening of Monday August 25, we were sent a statement from Ms Falcon in which she said: “I was a member of Reform for a brief period earlier this year in particular circumstances, but it quickly became crystal clear that their values do not align with mine.

“Plaid Cymru’s values of fairness, community, and social justice are my values and I believe they offer the best path forward for Trowbridge and St Mellons. Labour are already running scared of a strong local voice here, and I am proud to represent my community in line with Plaid Cymru’s progressive values.

“What really matters is that my community deserves a strong local voice. This election is about my community’s future, not distractions.”

A Plaid Cymru source who did not wish to be named said: “I am appalled to learn that the party is putting forward a candidate who was a member of Reform so recently.

“The two parties are poles apart on so many issues that it’s difficult to understand how someone could have made such a conversion, certainly in such a short space of time.

“They should be explaining what has happened rather than simply try to pretend there’s nothing to see.”

Undercover operation

Now Plaid Cymru has issued a statement of its own in which it reveals that Ms Falcon joined Reform as part of an undercover operation. It says: “Plaid Cymru is proud to support Carol Ann Falcon as our candidate for Trowbridge and St Mellons in the upcoming Cardiff Council by-election.

“Plaid Cymru locally approached Carol Ann to stand as our candidate as she has been an active member of the party for several years and has consistently demonstrated her commitment to Trowbridge and St Mellons through volunteering with food banks, local initiatives, and other charitable work. She has lived in St Mellons since 1984 and brings a long-standing dedication to her community.

“In January 2025, Carol Ann through her grassroots work became aware of concerns that Reform UK would target community food banks in deprived areas of Wales as part of its political activity. Motivated by concern to protect her community, she briefly joined Reform UK to see first-hand what information was being shared so she could counter it if needed. Carol Ann has never shared their values, engaged in their activities, nor voted for them, and ended her membership within weeks.

“She was open and transparent about this when the local Plaid Cymru branch asked her to stand, declared it on her official nomination form, and the party fully understands the reasoning behind her actions in that she acted to safeguard her community, consistent with her wider community work.

“Carol Ann’s focus remains on serving her community. She is campaigning on real local priorities: better bus services, housing that keeps pace with local schools and healthcare, improved youth provision, tackling anti-social behaviour, and ensuring the community has a strong voice on developments such as Cardiff Parkway while ensuring that the principles of social justice, fairness, and integrity guide her work.”

“We have complete confidence in Carol Ann Falcon. She has the experience, local knowledge, and commitment to be a strong voice for Trowbridge and St Mellons, and we are proud to stand alongside her in this election.”

Ms Falcon is a trustee of an anti-poverty charity called Here For Good, based in St Mellons, Cardiff, part of the Trowbridge ward. One of its projects is St Mellons Pantry, a community-led initiative tackling food insecurity.

It is unclear what information Ms Falcon gleaned during her brief espionage career.

