Plaid chair candidate says Wales in most consequential period since Owain Glyndŵr

Martin Shipton

A candidate to become Plaid Cymru’s national chair says Wales is living through its most exciting period since the days of Owain Glyndŵr.

Glyndŵr led a rebellion against the English Crown at the turn of the 15th century and is regarded by many as the last true Prince of Wales.

In 2015 John Rowlands came within 230 votes of becoming the MP for Ynys Môn, being beaten by Labour’s incumbent Albert Owen.

Together with former Plaid chief executive Karl Davies and Gwynedd councillor Elin Hywel, Mr Rowlands is bidding to head the party’s membership arm.

In his statement he says: “For the first time in its 100-year history, Plaid Cymru is leading the government of Wales after its resounding victory in May.

“With the party now entering a new era, I’m motivated to stand for the position of party Chair, bringing a new approach to its critical role in our country’s politics.”

Mr Rowlands currently represents party members in South East Wales – including Cardiff, Newport, Monmouthshire and the Eastern Valleys – on Plaid’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

He said his experience had given him a thorough knowledge of how the party’s chief decision-making body operates, while his years campaigning for Plaid had included standing as a candidate as well as knocking on doors during periods when electoral success appeared much further away.

He said: “I hope that every one of you who knows me would be able to confirm my lifelong commitment to the party, not just as a candidate but as a fellow campaigner knocking on doors even on those cold, dark winter nights in the past when victory felt almost impossible.

“But my candidacy is not about me as an individual, but about how I view the role of Chair and my vision for making the NEC fit for purpose as the governing body of a governing party. Three key values stand out for me: efficiency, unity and fairness.”

Mr Rowlands said Plaid had become a more effective and professional organisation in recent years and that, as chair, he would seek to build on that progress as the party adjusted to the more challenging environment of being in government.

He said maintaining unity and improving internal communications between different parts of the party, including its elected politicians, would be a priority.

“More people than ever before voted for Plaid Cymru on May 7 – we take that support for granted at our peril,” he said.

“Divided and disjointed parties are their own worst enemy. That is why I would place an emphasis from the outset on sound internal communications between all strands of the party, including our elected politicians, to ensure that we speak with one voice where possible.

“The stakes are higher than ever before for Plaid Cymru, and this would never be far from my mind as Chair.”

Looking ahead to next year’s council elections, Mr Rowlands said the party needed a strong slate of candidates and should give full support to the work already being undertaken by its chief executive and his team on candidate selection and campaigning.

Grassroots

He also wants Plaid to strengthen its grassroots networks, attract more members and continue developing its campaigning strategy.

Digital communications would be another priority alongside the party’s presence in communities, with Mr Rowlands arguing that Plaid needed to ensure those who backed it in May returned to vote in the council elections next year.

He said: “Finally, perhaps the most important quality in any effective Chair is to be able to listen and ensure fairness for all.

“I embark on this candidacy with no particular agenda other than the best interests of Plaid Cymru and Wales. I will always be eager to ensure that everyone within the party has a fair hearing no matter the issue.”

Mr Rowlands said another part of the role should be ensuring the wider membership was fully aware of agreed party policy being implemented by the Plaid Cymru Government.

Grassroots

He said new policy should continue to be formulated from the grassroots, with local members across Wales able to influence it through motions debated and voted on at the party’s conference.

“Our movement’s longstanding commitment to giving our members a voice at every level will endure under my Chairmanship,” he said.

“If you vote for me, you will be voting for a candidate who is determined to promote efficiency, unity and fairness. You will be voting for a new Chair who has promoted the core values and principles of Plaid Cymru over many years.

“This is the key to our continued success during this exciting period in our history as a party, and the most consequential period in the history of Wales since the time of Owain Glyndŵr.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.