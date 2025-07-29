Plaid Cymru accused of hypocrisy for opposing solar energy farms

Martin Shipton

A farmer has accused Plaid Cymru of hypocrisy for opposing solar energy projects in one of its heartland seats.

Last weekend the party’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and MP Llinos Medi joined more than 100 residents when they staged a rally against two applications to build vast solar energy farms on Anglesey.

The schemes – known as Alaw Môn and Maen Hir and proposed by Enso Energy and Lightsource BP respectively – would potentially cover up to 3,700 acres of mostly farmland on about two per cent of the island.

Farmer Carwyn Thomas contacted Nation.Cymeu and stated: “I write to you not only as an Anglesey farmer but as someone who has grown increasingly disillusioned by the short-termism and political posturing that continues to plague the Welsh energy debate, most recently on full display during a public protest in Llangefni, where Rhun ap Iorwerth MS and Llinos Medi MP condemned the very solar developments Plaid Cymru once pledged to deliver.

“The protest seemed pretty poorly attended considering that I have been told first hand that Rhun’s staff were spending their time on Friday phoning Anglesey residents and pleading with them to attend the rally, an excellent use of taxpayers’ money I’m sure.

“Jonathan F Dean is often invited to speak at these rallies as a self proclaimed ‘expert’ who consistently exults the benefits of offshore wind without ever offering a balanced view of either onshore wind or solar. He sugar coats the benefits of offshore wind without ever offering comparative costs, or ultimately the final cost to both the bill payer nor the tax payer, which is, invariably, higher than other renewables. Seeing as Mr Dean is a Trustee of [the countryside charity] CPRW, I feel like he has a vested interest in pushing Plaid Cymru’s narrative towards promoting offshore wind only and in my opinion should not be peddled out as some kind of ‘energy expert’.

“In their 2021 manifesto, Plaid Cymru proudly committed to making Wales ‘100% powered by renewables by 2035.’ A bold vision, yes, but what credibility does that target have if the party now lines up to oppose the very projects that would help meet it? Their recent grandstanding against the Maen Hir and Alaw Môn solar farms and similar proposals is not principled resistance; it is political contradiction at its worst.

“As a relatively young farmer of 37 I can attest that land-based agriculture is increasingly unviable. Having graduated from the University of Oxford with a 2:1 in 2009 I could have pursued any career I wished, but chose to come home to farm out of a sense of duty not only to my forebears but also to future generations who may wish to be custodians of the land.

“Putting part of the farm into a solar scheme will provide a vital source of income as the economic return on capital with traditional farming is currently abysmal, and policies like Rachel Reeves’ proposed IHT reform only add further pressure to asset-rich, cash-poor farmers trying to plan ahead. Solar presents a practical, clean, and economically sustainable option, not just for me, but for Wales.

“It’s galling to see Plaid Cymru, which once championed green energy, now oppose large-scale solar, one of the most cost-effective, low-carbon technologies we have. Let’s be clear:

• Onshore wind and solar cost around £50–£60/MWh, while offshore wind is 30–50% more expensive, often exceeding £90/MWh depending on project conditions.

• The Morlais tidal project, once heralded as a flagship scheme, has already absorbed tens of millions in public funding,and after all that, all we have to show is a substation, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty no less.

• If Wales were to meet its renewable energy targets through offshore-only solutions, it would cost the taxpayer hundreds of millions more each year, a completely unnecessary burden when cheaper, proven land-based technologies are being blocked for purely political gain.

“This kind of fantasy politics will not power Wales. It will only delay delivery, push costs higher for ordinary consumers, and deepen the very rural-urban divide Plaid claims to bridge.

“I have expressed my desire to support the Maen Hir and Alaw Môn solar developments because they align with both climate targets and economic common sense. They will also be a huge boost to many farmers in the area who have signed up to these schemes. It gives them breathing space financially, and is essentially pumping money into the rural economy as these farmers will use this extra income to invest in their farms, improve buildings, machinery and infrastructure and in turn spend the money on other local businesses. The hypocrisy of elected politicians who demand green targets one year and oppose viable green solutions the next needs to be exposed.”

We asked Mr Thomas whether he had a current or prospective financial agreement with the developers, and if so, what are its terms.

He responded: “Personally I do not have an agreement with any solar developer; however my father has an agreement with Enso Energy to lease a portion of his land for the Alaw Môn scheme.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Plaid Cymru’s support for green energy projects that both align with our climate change responsibilities and deliver meaningful benefits for our communities is well-established. We’ve consistently called for a step change in how renewable energy projects are delivered in Wales. We must move away from extractive models and tailor developments to the needs of the planet and our communities.

“Solar has a vital role to play in our ambitions to reach net-zero, but projects must be delivered in more innovative ways than by consuming large tracts of high-quality agricultural land, with the profits leaving Wales.

“Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru continues to make the case for the transfer of powers over key areas of energy policy and the Crown Estate, better promotion of community ownership opportunities, and continued consultation with local communities to ensure that Wales reaches its full potential when it comes to renewable energy.”

