Plaid Cymru and Greens accuse Reform of recycling Conservative policies

Amelia Jones

Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Green Party have criticised Reform’s manifesto, arguing many of its policies mirror those of the Conservatives.

The party has proposed a range of policies ahead of the Senedd election, including cutting income tax, building the multi-billion pound M4 relief road, and scrapping some climate and environmental targets.

Both Reform and the Conservatives offered uncosted plans for reducing income tax and building the multi-billion pound M4 relief road.

A spokesperson on behalf of Plaid Cymru said: “It’s near-on impossible to tell the difference between Reform and the Tories’ manifesto, but that comes as no surprise given that the vast majority of their politicians are failed Tories.

“Nigel Farage and his Welsh deputy decided to spend most of their speeches talking about issues outside of Wales, with their focus solely on getting their leader into 10 Downing Street and not on how to improve the lives of the people of Wales.

“Reform’s plans, from the devastating economic and human cost of their immigration policies, their climate change denial, to their uncosted finances, would be a disaster for Wales.

“In this election, our nation faces a stark choice: real plans to improve public services with Plaid Cymru, or empty promises and chaos with Reform.

“On May 7, vote for the only party that can stop Reform becoming the largest party and the only party that will stand up for Wales and vote Plaid Cymru.”

The Welsh Green Party also criticised the manifesto, raising similar concerns about the party’s policy platform.

The leader of the Welsh Green Party, Anthony Slaughter said: “Reform politicians are offering nothing but re-heated Tory policies with added prejudice.

“Their extreme plans to cut taxes for the richest would devastate Welsh public services. They aren’t interested in making people’s lives better, only winning seats as a pit stop for putting Nigel Farage in Downing Street.

“Under the new voting system, every Green elected in May will be one less Reform politician treating Wales with contempt.”

Reform UK were approached for comment.