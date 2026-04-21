Plaid Cymru and Reform neck-and-neck in new Senedd poll

Reform UK has drawn level with Plaid Cymru in the race to become the largest party in the Senedd, according to a new ITV Cymru Wales poll.

The YouGov survey, carried out in partnership with Cardiff University, puts both parties on 29% of the vote, with Reform gaining two points and Plaid dropping four since the last poll.

Modelling based on the new d’Hondt electoral system suggests Reform would win 37 seats and Plaid Cymru 36, leaving both short of a majority just over two weeks before voters go to the polls on May 7.

Labour remains in third place on 13%, which would translate into 12 seats, although the projections suggest Welsh leader Eluned Morgan would lose her seat.

The Green Party is on 10%, equating to seven seats, while the Conservatives are on 8% and forecast to win three seats. The Liberal Democrats are on 6%, which would see leader Jane Dodds returned as the party’s sole MS.

Despite the tight race at the top, experts said the pathway to forming a government could differ significantly between the two leading parties.

Dr Jac Larner, of Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, said: “This poll shows another small drop in support for Plaid Cymru, putting them level with Reform UK at 29%.

“But taken alongside the broader polling trend, the signal is clear: the race for the largest party remains between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK, with every other party competing for a distant third place and below.

“What that framing obscures, however, is that finishing first may matter less than it appears. Whichever party leads on seats will face the same coalition arithmetic, and that arithmetic is far more favourable to Plaid than to Reform.”

Working majority

He added that Plaid could potentially form a working majority with Labour and the Greens, while Reform had fewer viable partners.

ITV Cymru Wales political editor Adrian Masters said the poll would “galvanise” both frontrunners.

“Reform UK will use it to urge its supporters to make its gain a reality in terms of votes,” he said.

“While Plaid Cymru’s drop won’t necessarily be unwelcome, it may shake up any complacency that has crept in.”

He added that the election appeared set to be a “change election”, with voters signalling a desire for something different.

‘Defining moment’

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said the poll reinforced the party’s view that the election had become a straight contest between Plaid and Reform.

“This is a defining moment – a choice between two very different futures,” they said.

“Plaid Cymru will be working hard to earn people’s support over the next two weeks and make the case for new leadership under Rhun ap Iorwerth.”