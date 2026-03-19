Plaid Cymru calls for clarity on financial support for rural Welsh households reliant on heating oil

Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Liz Saville Roberts and MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor have called on the Welsh Government to urgently clarify how financial support will be directed to rural Welsh households that rely on heating oil.

This follows confirmation that Wales is set to receive £3.8 million from the UK Government to help vulnerable off‑grid communities who are facing soaring fuel costs because of increasing instability due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The funding – announced in response to significant price rises linked to the US-Iran conflict – aims to support households that do not have access to mains gas and are instead dependent on heating oil, LPG, or other alternative fuels.

Mrs Saville Roberts and Mr ap Gwynfor raised further concern that many struggling households may not be eligible for the Welsh Government’s Discretionary Assistance Fund, despite facing significant hardship caused by the surge in heating oil prices.

They stressed that eligibility gaps risk leaving large numbers of rural residents without any meaningful support.

They further warned that households in Wales are likely to be disproportionately impacted, given that 8% of Welsh homes rely on heating oil, compared with a UK average of 3.6%.

Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “Rural communities in Dwyfor Meirionnydd and right across Wales are already under immense financial pressure.

“With heating oil prices rising sharply due to global instability, many households in our constituency are desperately awaiting clarity on how this £3.8 million will reach them.

“We need urgent reassurance from the Welsh Government that this money will be directed swiftly, transparently, and fairly to the communities that need it most.

“We also know there are families who fall just outside the Discretionary Assistance Fund criteria but are still grappling with unmanageable heating bills.

“We need firm assurances that the Welsh Government is pressing the UK Government for further, targeted support for these households.

“Wales must not be left to rely on schemes that do not reflect the reality of rural energy costs.

“Wales has more than double the proportion of heating‑oil‑dependent homes compared to the UK average. That means families here are far more exposed to volatile global fuel markets.

“The Welsh Government must confirm how support will be delivered, when it will arrive, and how it will ensure that those most at risk do not fall through the cracks.

“This money must not be held up by bureaucracy. With a Senedd election approaching, the Welsh Government must provide firm guarantees that pre‑election procedures and administrative restrictions will not delay or disrupt the roll‑out of this vital support. The rural communities we represent cannot afford delays.”

In a press release published on Wednesday, 18 March the Welsh Government announced that they would be “immediately increasing the amount of funding available for heating oil.”

The amount available per award for heating oil will be temporarily raised to £750, from £500 while prices are inflated.

The frequency these payments can be provided, is also being increased from once to twice in a rolling twelve-month period, a minimum three months apart in recognition that some people who received support earlier in the winter may need it again now.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt said: “With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East causing uncertainty across global markets, we recognise that many people are struggling with the cost-of-living, particularly households who rely on oil for their domestic heating and hot water.

“We welcome the UK Government’s announcement of £3.8m for Wales in 2026-27 and are considering how best to deploy it.

“Today’s announcement will provide immediate extra help for those in greatest need to deal with the rise in oil prices.”