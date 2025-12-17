Plaid Cymru calls for full control over Welsh rail network

Amelia Jones

Plaid Cymru has criticised the UK government for what it says is an ‘underinvestment in Wales’ rail network.

In an Instagram post, the party emphasised that while Wales contributes financially to rail projects in England, its own rail system is being left behind.

“A 45-mile journey in Wales can take over six hours,” the party wrote, blaming Westminster for refusing to provide fair funding or fully devolve control of the rail system. Plaid Cymru insists it’s time for Wales to have genuine authority over its railways.

The Instagram post underlines Plaid Cymru’s ongoing campaign for a fairer transport system and greater powers for Wales.

While passenger services in Wales are already devolved through Transport For Wales, the party’s criticism focuses on infrastructure and major investment decisions, which remain largely under UK government control.

Plaid says this lack of investment is holding Wales back and contributing to longer journeys, poor connections, and missed economic opportunities.

The party has repeatedly called for full devolution of rail infrastructure and for what it describes as a fair funding settlement for Wales.

It argues that Wales has lost out on significant investment because major English rail projects, including HS2 and the East West Rail project between Oxford and Cambridge, have been classified by the UK Treasury as “England and Wales” schemes, despite delivering no direct benefit to Wales.

Last week, Plaid warned that the UK government’s Railways Bill would lock Wales into what it describes as a broken funding and governance system, failing to address Wales’ lack of control over rail infrastructure or the funding the party says the nation loses as a result.

The Bill will establish Great British Railways, integrating track and train operations for England, but retains an “England and Wales” structure for Wales.

Ahead of the Commons debate on the Bill, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster transport spokesman Ann Davies MP said the legislation may simplify rail operations in England but “completely fails” to deal with Wales’s position.

Ms Davies said: “This Bill makes sense for England. However, it does not work for Wales. It fails to address our lack of control over the Welsh rail track, where two governments manage different parts of what should be a single network. This split makes planning railways in the best interests of the people of Wales almost impossible.

“Scotland controls its rail network and sets its own strategy. Under this bill, Welsh ministers can only ask to be consulted — Wales does not want consultation, we deserve control. Plaid Cymru is clear: Welsh rail should be in Welsh hands.”

In the past, the Welsh government has also raised concerns about the underinvestment in rail infrastructure.

The current Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said Wales and Borders had been underfunded in the past, a position he said had been acknowledged by the UK Government.

He said there is now an agreed and funded package of immediate rail infrastructure priorities, with future enhancements to be decided through the joint UK and Welsh Government-led Wales Rail Board.

He also said the Welsh Government was already delivering improvements on the ground, adding: “In the past few days we have seen developments such as the completion of 99 per cent of the electrification of the South Wales Metro and a new rail timetable with additional services across Wales, including the doubling of services between Wrexham and Chester.”

When asked for comment, a Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Rail services operated by Transport for Wales are devolved to the Welsh Government, but rail infrastructure and the Network Rail network remain the responsibility of the UK Government.”

“We [have] made £445m of rail infrastructure funding for Wales available through the Spending Review, and the Welsh Government is closely involved in decisions on how this funding is prioritised and spent.”