Plaid Cymru calls for stronger powers and fair funding ahead of King’s Speech

Mark Mansfield

Plaid Cymru has said it has been given a “mandate” to demand stronger powers and fairer funding for Wales ahead of the King’s Speech, as the party accused Labour of “descending into chaos” following its historic Senedd election defeat.

Plaid Cymru said it would table an amendment to the King’s Speech on Wednesday, which marks the start of a new parliamentary session, calling on the UK Government to deliver what it described as “real fairness for Wales”, including the devolution of rail infrastructure and control of the Crown Estate.

The intervention comes days after Plaid emerged as the largest party in the Senedd following a dramatic election which saw Welsh Labour reduced to just nine seats.

Liz Saville Roberts said the result marked a decisive rejection of Labour’s record in Wales and claimed Plaid now had a clear mandate to pursue major constitutional and economic changes.

She said: “Last Thursday, the people of Wales voted for real change. They chose Plaid Cymru’s vision of hope and ambition and voted for a bold new direction for our nation. We have a clear mandate from the public to act on our priorities including to reduce child poverty, cut NHS waiting times and unlock our economy’s untapped potential.

“The historic result represents a decisive break from the past and shows the people of Wales’ resounding rejection of the failed status quo under Labour. While Wales begins a new chapter, the disorder in Westminster prevails, however, and Labour is descending into chaos.

“The people of Wales deserve and need so much better than this. Plaid Cymru stands ready to govern with new leadership because that is the mandate we have been given by the communities we represent.”

‘Neglect’

She added: “Ahead of the King’s Speech, we are calling on the UK Government to provide Wales with the means to thrive, including powers over rail infrastructure, our natural resources and fair funding.

“It’s time for the UK Government to end its neglect of our communities. The King’s Speech must respect the reality of the result in Wales and deliver on the needs of our nation.”

Plaid Cymru has long argued that Wales has lost out financially because major rail projects in England, including HS2, were not classified as England-only schemes for funding purposes.

The party is also calling for the devolution of the Crown Estate, arguing that profits generated from Welsh natural resources should remain in Wales, as is already the case in Scotland.

Conciliatory

Jo Stevens struck a more conciliatory tone, congratulating the incoming Welsh Government and calling for cooperation between Cardiff Bay and Westminster.

She said: “I want to congratulate new First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and all those elected to the Senedd last week.

“The Welsh public expect to see both their governments working together to tackle the cost of living, improve public services, create jobs and drive economic growth.

“As Secretary of State for Wales I look forward to working constructively with the new Welsh Government to deliver in the interests of the people of Wales.”