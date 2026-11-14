Plaid Cymru challenges Sunday exclusion from expanded free Christmas parking offer

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plaid Cymru councillors have welcomed a council’s plans to extend its free Christmas parking offer – but continue to challenge why it excludes Sundays.

Wrexham County Borough Council’s Executive Board voted on Tuesday to approve an extension to the authority’s traditional offer of free parking in council car parks at certain times over the festive period.

This year the will be more free parking than ever. Between November 26 and December 31 visitors can park for free at Waterworld, Wrexham Library, St George’s Crescent, Crescent Road, St Giles, The Guildhall and Market Street from 9:30am-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 3pm-midnight from Sunday-Thursday. Ty Pawb is excluded.

Delivering so much free parking will result in around £30,000 of lost revenue for Wrexham Council.

Support retailers

The initiative is to support city centre retailers during the key Christmas period and festive events taking place in the city.

But while Plaid Cymru Wrecsam has welcomed the Christmas parking offer, the group has questioned why Sunday daytime visitors are not included.

Group Leader Cllr Andy Gallanders said: “We fully support this offer, I contacted the Leader and Lead Member at the beginning of October to make clear that Plaid Cymru would support measures to help our independent businesses over Christmas.

“The fact that we’re able to support 150 independent traders and hospitality venues is really welcome – but I do think a simpler offer would have been easier to communicate.

“The only part I’m a little confused about is why Sunday daytime isn’t included after 9.30am.

“Considering the council has agreed that the market will be open on Sundays during this period and most traders open 10am-4pm, it would be extremely welcomed by the traders if we were able to extend that offer to the Sunday as well.

“Could the Executive Board please rethink this element and include Sunday within the 9.30am scheme?”

Challenges

When challenged in the Executive Board meeting Cllr Pritchard said Sundays had been considered but financially the council could not justify offering another day of free parking. Friday had been preferred as data showed there was higher footfall on Fridays so more people would benefit.

“We understand any free parking initiative has a financial cost to the council,” said Cllr Gallanders.

“However, the group believes the potential economic benefit of encouraging more people into the city centre, particularly on a day when the markets and independent businesses are actively pushing their trading hours, deserved greater consideration.

“This was an opportunity to give our independent traders an additional boost and support the council’s own decision to open the markets on Sundays in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“We recognise the financial pressures facing the Council, but this is exactly why we offered to work constructively with the administration at an early stage. We want to see a thriving city centre, successful independent businesses and a Christmas offer that is simple for people to understand and use.

“We hope residents and visitors will make the most of the Christmas parking offer, come into Wrexham town centre, and show their support for our fantastic independent traders and hospitality venues.”

Wrexham Council was approached for comment.