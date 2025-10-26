Plaid Cymru claims ‘Labour’s ship has sailed in Wales’ after Caerphilly drubbing

Plaid Cymru has accused Labour of taking Wales for granted after the party’s crushing defeat in the Caerphilly by-election.

The party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP also hit back at comments made by Health Secretary Wes Streeting who, while describing Labour’s performance in Caerphilly as “terrible”, suggested the loss in part was because the public were “not yet feeling the change” the party had promised.

Mr Streeting compared the defeat on Thursday to Labour’s shock loss of Hartlepool in 2021, which he said had been a “shock to Labour’s core” and forced the party to rethink its message.

But Ms Saville Roberts said the Caerphilly result, which saw Plaid’s Lindsay Whittle win the seat with 15,960 votes, ahead of Reform UK on 12,113, while Labour trailed in third with just 3,713 votes, showed a deeper shift in Welsh politics.

‘Compelling’

Reacting to the result, Mr Streeting said: “If I have one criticism of us collectively as a team, we are not telling a compelling enough story about who we are, who we’re for, and what it is we are driving to do.

“Take that result in Caerphilly on the chin, take it to heart, and show the same level of ambition and drive the public are crying out for.”

Responding to the comments on Sky News’ Sunday with Trevor Phillips, Ms Saville Roberts said: “Wes Streeting says Labour lost because they aren’t telling a compelling story about who they are and who they’re for.

“No! Voters in Caerffili know exactly who Labour is — a party that takes Wales for granted and refuses to take bold action to improve people’s lives.

“Voters supported Plaid Cymru because of our moral clarity in opposing Reform’s toxic rhetoric and they believed it because, unlike Labour, we never equivocated or copied Reform’s policies for months.

“The catastrophic result for Labour proves their ship has sailed in Wales. It is now Plaid Cymru’s task to fix their mess and build a brighter future for our nation.”

Significant

The Senedd by-election, triggered by the death of long-serving Labour MS Hefin David, has been described as one of the most significant in the history of the Senedd.

Caerphilly has been a Labour stronghold for decades, but Thursday’s result marks the first time Plaid Cymru has won the seat.

The outcome has also deepened Labour’s internal unease, coming just months after its general election landslide in Westminster, with an opinion poll earlier this month placing Reform UK on 36pc, ahead of Labour on 21pc and with the Conservatives trailing on just 15pc at the next Westminster election.

Based on these figures, Reform is predicted to secure 367 seats with an outright majority of 84, leaving Labour on 117 seats and the Liberal Democrats on 58.