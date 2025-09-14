Plaid Cymru criticised for taking part in lobbying event involving candidate who doubles as a lobbyist

Martin Shipton

Plaid Cymru has been criticised for participating in a networking event organised by a lobbying firm, one of whose directors is a Plaid Senedd candidate.

The ‘Meet the Candidates’ event took place yards from the Senedd at the Wales Millennium Centre (WMC) in Cardiff Bay on Thursday September 11.

It was run by lobbying firm Cavendish Cymru, and marketed to businesses and organisations as an opportunity to rub shoulders with Plaid politicians who may have a role in the Welsh Government after next May’s Senedd election.

Nerys Evans, a former Plaid Cymru Assembly Member, is hoping to make a political comeback, and will be the party’s number two candidate in the Sir Gaerfyrddin super-constituency, covering the whole of Carmarthenshire. She is also a director of Cavendish Cymru.

Deryn Consulting

Previously Ms Evans was a director of Deryn Consulting, which she ran with former Labour special adviser Cathy Owens. Deryn was taken over by London-based Cavendish Communications in January 2025, but Ms Evans and Ms Owens stayed on as directors of the company’s Welsh operation.

The WMC event coincided with a Plaid Cymru summer school being held in the same building and most Plaid MSs were present, including party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.

The Cavendish event was an opportunity for the lobbying company to sell its election package to potential clients and secure access to Plaid candidates for existing clients. Those present were addressed from the podium by Nerys Evans.

Cavendish posted on social media a video shot outside the Wales Millennium Centre. The narrator said: “Cavendish Cymru are here at the brilliant Wales Millennium Centre today for our ‘Meet The Candidates’ event with Plaid Cymru. We’ve got a load of Plaid Cymru candidates here today from across Wales, engaging directly with businesses and organisations about what a Plaid Cymru government after May 2026 might mean to them. Opinion polls are projecting that Plaid Cymru are well in the race to be leading the next Welsh government and there will be implications for businesses and oirganisations not just in Wales but across the UK.Cavendish Cymru will be here to support you from now until election day with all the data, the news, the insights of the campaign. So get in touch with us today and find out how we can help.”

A written message is displayed at the end of the video, stating: “Cavendish: Insight. Influence. Creativity.”

‘Resign’

A source who contacted Nation.Cymru about the event told us: “Shouldn’t Nerys now she’s number two in Carmarthenshire resign her position as a lobbyist? Currently, Nerys is pushing the private interest of those paying her and giving them access to potential decision makers. The voters of Carmarthenshire have a right to ask is Nerys Evans acting in their best interest or on the behalf of paying clients?

“In a nutshell, the role of lobbyist and politician needs to be kept separate. Nerys Evans’ actions are creating serious ethical risks and mix public duty with private gain.”

Jeff Jones, a former Labour leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “It’s disgraceful. We live in a democracy. The only people that Senedd Members should listen to are their constituents. Here we have a company basically saying to business we can get you privileged access to the politicians who make the laws in Wales. It’s corrupt. Simple as that. Weren’t we promised in 1997 that the new Assembly would usher in a different sort of politics in Wales? What happened?”

Questions

We sent three questions to Plaid Cymru:

Why is Plaid Cymru making its MSs and candidates available to lobbyists?

How does the party feel about the fact that a lobbying company is marketing itself to businesses as able to help them get access to and influence a future Plaid government?.

Does Plaid Cymru not see any conflict of interest in the fact that one of its lead candidates is also working for the lobbying company that is marketing itself in this way?

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “It’s standard practice for political parties to engage with a wide range of stakeholders. Plaid Cymru ensures this is done transparently and to a high ethical standard.”

Ms Evans did not respond to our request for comment.