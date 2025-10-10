Plaid Cymru criticises delay in civil service talks ahead of 2026 election

Plaid Cymru has voiced frustration that opposition parties in Wales have not yet been granted pre-election access to the civil service, a process that normally allows officials to prepare for the possibility of a change in government.

Speaking on S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le programme, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said he was “disappointed” that First Minister Eluned Morgan had not initiated the process with just seven months to go before the Senedd election.

“It’s very important that civil servants are able to prepare for the possibility of a change in government,” he said. “It’s a process that happens in every country pre-election and it needs to happen over an extended period. We should be able to begin that process very soon now.”

Criteria

In a written answer last month, the First Minister confirmed that “no access talks have been granted yet,” and that the criteria for which opposition parties would be offered talks had “yet to be determined.”

The Institute for Government says that in Westminster such talks usually begin 12–16 months before a general election, giving both ministers and officials time to prepare.

On the programme, Professor Richard Wyn Jones of the Wales Governance Centre described the current position as “slightly childish,” adding: “It’s important the civil service can prepare for change, and that politicians coming into new jobs can prepare. Good practice is that you get a good year ahead of time — that’s what usually happens.”

Asked whether the delay affected Plaid Cymru’s own preparations, Mr ap Iorwerth insisted the issue was not about party strategy but about readiness within government itself. “This is about ensuring the Welsh Government is prepared to respond to a change if one happens,” he said.

‘Preparing for government’

Y Byd yn ei Le also asked Reform UK whether it had requested access talks. While it did not give a direct response, a party spokesperson said: “Reform is preparing for government in Wales and right across the UK.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Access talks are a longstanding part of the pre-election process. The First Minister will determine when access talks may be held in due course.”

The debate comes amid wider political uncertainty, with the Welsh Government potentially reliant on opposition support to pass next year’s budget. Mr ap Iorwerth warned that failure to pass the budget would have “far-reaching” consequences, as spending would be capped at 75% of its total.

