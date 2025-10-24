Plaid Cymru defeats Reform UK and Labour to win Caerphilly by-election

Martin Shipton

Reform UK was sent packing by the voters of Caerphilly as Plaid Cymru won the seat’s Senedd by-election.

Despite huge resources poured into the constituency by Reform and several visits by party leader Nigel Farage, Plaid’s Lindsay Whittle won with a majority of 3,848 over the far right party’s Llyr Powell.

Labour, which had held the seat at Westminster and the Senedd since 1918 was pushed into third place:

Lindsay Whittle (Plaid Cymru) 15,961

Llyr Powell (Reform UK) 12,113

Richard Tunnicliffe (Labour) 3,713

Gareth Potter (Conservative) 690

Gareth Hughes (Green) 516

Steve Aicheler (Liberal DSemocrat) 497

Anthony Cook (Gwlad) 117

Roger Quilliam (UKIP) 79

Tribute

In his victory speech Mr Whittle, a long-serving local councillor and former two-time leader of Caerphilly council, firstly paid an emotional tribute to the late Labour MS Hefin David, whose sudden death in August brought about the by-election.

He said: “Whilst we are perhaps euphoric in some parties tonight, I would respectfully ask that you all please remember the reason we have this by-election under very sad circumstances and I am very proud to pay tribute to Hefin David and to his family and friends. I extend my still personal, deepest sympathies. He will be a hard act to follow. I will never fill his shoes, but I promise you I will walk the same path that he did, and I can pay no finer tribute to an excellent man.

“I hope that this will now be an exciting time for politics in Wales. I’ve been absolutely heartened by the number of young people who’ve been involved in this campaign.

“Listen now Cardiff and listen Westminster. This is Caerphilly and Wales telling you we want a better deal for every corner of Wales. The big parties need to sit up and take notice. In Wales we are at the dawn of new leadership. We are at the dawn of a new beginning and I look forward to playing my part for a new Wales, and in particular for the people of the Caerphilly constituency.

“I thank you with all of my heart. It is is better than scoring the winning try for Wales against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup. This means everything to me – and the people of Caerphilly constituency, you mean everything to me and I promise you, I will serve you all to the very best of my ability.”

Speech

Unusually the second-place candidate, Reform UK’s Llyr Powell, did not make a speech.

Labour’s Richard Tunnicliffe said: “I’d like to offer my congratulations to Lindsay on his victory. And I want to thank all those who put their trust in me by voting for Welsh Labour. And I’m sure I speak for all in this room when I say that nobody expected this by-election to take place. Hefin David, whose tragic death brought about these circumstances, was my friend and my mentor. His kindness, his passion for the people of Caerphilly, and his tireless work to listen and stand up for his constituents, has been the guiding spirit of our campaign.

“In difficult circumstances, we did our best to run a positive campaign, one that put the concerns of the people of Caerphilly and the Valleys at its heart. The team and I knocked on 75,000 doors, spoke to tens of thousands of people more than once.

“I still passionately believe in Welsh labour, its values and its vision for the future. So while we may have lost today, I won’t stop campaigning for that future. In May, we will have a chance to decide again, with a new system and a new chance to shape our country. And I will be here fighting again for what we believe.

“Many issues have been raised with me in the course of our campaign, and I have heard what people have said and what they want. So as a constituent, I will be engaging with Lindsay on those issues. I wish him the best in his tenure so that we can deliver for the people here, because that’s what really matters.”

‘Hope’

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Tonight, the people of Caerphilly have spoken loud and clear. They’ve chosen hope over division, and progress over the tired status quo, and backed Plaid Cymru’s positive, pro-Wales vision.

“Lindsay Whittle is a tireless local champion who knows every community in this constituency inside out and will deliver real change for the people of Caerphilly.

“This result shows that Plaid is no longer just an alternative. We are now the real choice for Wales, the only party able to stop billionaire-backed Reform and offering a better future that works for everyone.

“The message from Caerphilly is clear: Wales is ready for new leadership, and Plaid Cymru is leading the way.”