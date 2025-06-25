Plaid Cymru forces debate on fair funding for Wales
Emily Price
Plaid Cymru have tabled a motion in the Senedd today which if passed would force the Welsh Government to make representations to the UK Government to replace the Barnett Formula with a fairer funding settlement for Wales.
Plaid Cymru have argued that Wales is currently funded unfairly because of the method used to calculate additional funding for devolved administrations.
This is because the Barnett formula is distributed according to population share, rather than by need.
Plaid says this means that Wales loses out on millions, and in some instances, billions of pounds in funding from the Treasury.
‘Together’
Wednesday’s (June 25) debate comes after the Chancellor’s Spending Review which gave Wales £445 million for rail alongside money for infrastructure at Port Talbot and to secure coal tips in the South Wales Valleys.
First Minister Eluned Morgan welcomed the cash uplift saying the spending review “showed what can be achieved when governments work together”.
The new rail funding comes following criticism over the designation of a multi-billion pound rail link between two English universities which was reclassified as an England and Wales project.
Similarly, there has been an ongoing row over the high speed rail project HS2 which was classed as an England-and-Wales project by the previous Conservative government.
The England and Wales label means that both rail projects are considered to benefit both nations – so the Welsh government does not get extra cash from them.
Promise
Plaid Cymru has argued that recent the £445 million for Welsh railways from the Chancellor is less than what Wales is owed – especially when compared with the £15.8 billion which was allocated for local and regional transport across England.
During the debate this afternoon, Plaid MS Heledd Fychan will also raise the fact that the Welsh public sector has not been fully reimbursed for Labour’s National Insurance contributions hike, whilst English public sector institutions have been reimbursed in full.
Plaid says will Labour’s general election promise of a “partnership in power” has been broken and that as the party is now working against the interests of the people of Wales.
‘Unfair’
Finance spokesperson, Heledd Fychan, said: “A funding formula from the 1970s has no place in Wales’ modern democracy.
“The continual underfunding of Wales should have been consigned to the history books long ago, but Labour’s continued inaction on this matter is letting Wales down.
“Whether it’s consequential funding from rail projects in England which means Wales loses out on billions, whether it’s the insufficient National Insurance reimbursement which means Wales’ public sector loses out, or the unfair Barnett formula which leaves Wales shortchanged, Wales is left behind.
“Plaid Cymru is, and always has been clear, that the status quo is not as good as it gets for Wales. Under Labour, we are fed crumbs off the table and told to be grateful.
“A Plaid Cymru Government would have real ambition for our nation, creating a fairer, stronger Wales with funding to adequately invest in our communities.”
“We would be resolute in demanding that Wales gets what we’re owed. We will never give up the fight to ensure our communities get their fair share.”
An amendment to Plaid Cymru’s motion has been tabled by the Welsh Conservatives who will call on the Welsh Government to initiate a review of Wales’ fiscal framework.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The settlement is not even equal to Scotlands. We have 53% of their population and get 43% of their settlement. This despite average Welsh income is less than 90% of the UK average, whilst Scotlands income is over 100% of the UK average
Liebour are finished in Wales people saying vote Reform NO NEVER they would be worse thing that can happen to Wales far worse than Liebour and Tory being owed around around 5 Billion for H S 2 with both Tory and liebour saying that stupid phrase England and Wales project having given Money to Scotland and Northern Ireland but the final nail for Liebour came when asked a question a Liebour M P in London stated when asked about the missing 5 Billion for Wales WALES SHOULD BE GRATEFULL FOR WHAT YOU ARE GETTING £450 MILLION OVER 10 YEARS that… Read more »
https://news.sky.com/story/working-class-communities-rural-areas-and-coastal-towns-to-receive-extra-nhs-funding-13388083
England has finally worked out that health funding should be needs based.
We do the same, within wales – both for healthcare and councils and probably other things as well. But ultimately, there is still a political choice to be made about what ‘needs’ means and how you weight different needs. This is what Plaid are completely ambiguous about – you can have ‘needs based models’ that would result in less, the same, or more funding for Wales. Different parties and regions have completely different views on what constitutes ‘needs,’ so how you agree is anyone’s guess. Their definition of a needs based model no doubt means juggling the algorithms to ensure… Read more »
I agree that there’s a risk of any alternative calculation being abused to reduce funding but this can be avoided with a Barnett backstop, so that any needs-based analysis can only increase funding over what would’ve been allocated using the Barnett formula, never decrease it. That includes preserving the uplift of course. But a quick win might be to tweak Barnett, changing from an allocation based on what England as a whole spends per-capita on average, to using the per-capita average from the most generously funded English region. So say the North East of England gets more health funding than… Read more »
The Barnett Formula is based on a ludicrous principle namely that the Senedd is financed by a population percentage of England’s needs – not those of Wales. Our needs are considerably higher than those of England for a number of reasons. A new and fair funding formula is desperately needed and must surely be based on Wales’ needs.
About time that we had a party that actually stands up for our interests rather than just feeding us hyperbole and utter nonsense while assisting the country next door in stealing from us.
The Plaid motion and the Tory amendment are meaningless. What replacement for Barnett do they actually want? There are numerous possibilities. It says much about the idleness of Senedd members that they recycle these generalities without doing the hard yards. Thus it will all be safely ignored in London.
I completely agree. They have no idea what a ‘needs based’ system would entail. What if it reduces funding to Wales? Do they still want a needs based system?!
It’s now so obvious they’re focusing on rhetoric in subjects they know full well will not change anytime soon. Yet we hear very little about anything tangible to improve devolved areas!
Fair funding Wales is not in Whitehall’s interests. A dependent apathetic Wales is politically advantageous. Both UK Labour and Conservative governments have cynically weaponized Welsh poverty and deliberately withheld powers & levers from our Senedd Cymru that could benefit Wales financially.
You (and others) are missing the point. If I want a new or used car to replace my current clapped out one, it is rather incumbent upon me to describe what I would like instead.