Plaid Cymru gains Welsh Government commitment towards sun safety

Plaid Cymru has secured an agreement from the Welsh Government to look at removing VAT from the price of sunscreen.

The Plaid Senedd Member who secured the agreement, Sioned Williams, said: “Removing the barriers that are stopping people from using sunscreen is essential and there is already research to show that the long term savings far outweigh the loss of revenue from VAT.”

Exposure to UV from the sun is the primary cause of skin cancer, and out of the four UK nations, Wales has the highest rate of skin cancer.

Skin cancer accounts for almost half of all incidences of cancer in Wales.

Williams says she has been raising concerns over the cost of sunscreen that may be encouraging people to use less than they should.

The Member of the Senedd for South Wales West previously took a debate to the Senedd on the subject of skin cancer and the role that schools can play in helping to reduce Wales’ high rates.

Price

At the start of May, the Plaid politician wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles MS, highlighting that the cost of living increases in recent years has pushed up the price of sunscreen.

She wanted this could mean that many are either applying too little sunscreen or are going without and that these products are subject to the same rate of VAT as cosmetic products, despite sunscreen being an essential part in safeguarding skin health.

In the letter, Williams stated: “While I know that VAT is a reserved matter, can I ask whether you would be minded to support the removal of VAT on sunscreen, and would you be willing to raise this with your colleagues in the UK Government?”

‘Happy’

In his response, Miles confirmed that the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language would be “happy” to raise the matter with the UK Government.

Sioned Williams said: “While skin cancer is treatable and the survival rate is high, in many cases, it’s also completely preventable. There is also a cost to such high incidences – to patients, to families, and to our NHS.

“But despite its essential role in protecting our health, sunscreen is currently classed as a cosmetic product and subject to the full rate of VAT.

“Removing the barriers that are stopping people from using sunscreen is essential and there is already research to show that the long term savings far outweigh the loss of revenue from VAT.

“I’m pleased that the Welsh Government is responding to Plaid Cymru’s calls on this important matter.”

