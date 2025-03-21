Plaid Cymru Government would be ‘win-win for Wales’ – Rhun ap Iorwerth  

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth will use his keynote address to the party’s conference in Llandudno today (21 March) to set out how a Plaid government would offer a “win-win for Wales”.

Labour has led Wales since the Senedd – formerly the National Assembly – was established almost 26 years ago.

Recent polling has suggested that Plaid, Labour and Reform are neck and neck for next year’s election.

Addressing Conference delegates, Mr ap Iorwerth is expected to say that if elected First Minister after the Senedd Elections next May he would put Keir Starmer “on notice that the relationship will change because our destination demands it.”

He will say that the current relationship between the Labour Welsh and UK Governments represents “a lose-lose for Wales” and that a government under his leadership would be “A government which understands our communities, which cares for our nation’s future, which will never let private profiteering infect our NHS, and which will take responsibility for its own actions rather than deflect to Westminster.”

‘Lose-lose’

He is expected to say: “The truth is that the establishment wants to stifle, even obstruct, our ambition. On one hand, Keir Starmer makes life more difficult for the most vulnerable – his and Rachel Reeves’ Tory-inspired benefits cuts will hit some of the most vulnerable people in coming weeks, and on the other, Eluned Morgan doesn’t want the powers that could make a difference to people’s lives. It’s a lose-lose for Wales.

“The SNP has secured more powers and a better deal for Scotland because of their determination to stand up to Westminster.

“Meanwhile in Wales, we have a Labour First Minister blinded by party loyalty, too afraid to rock the boat, pandering to Starmer, stuck in the middle of the road and failing to move our nation forward.”

The Plaid Cymru Leader will also set out how the relationship between Wales and Westminster would be radically different should he be elected First Minister.

Fearmongering

“So, whilst Labour’s failures feed Reform’s fearmongering, we are here to offer hope,” he will say.

“An end to Labour-led rule in Wales after twenty-six years.

“A government which understands our communities, which cares for our nation’s future, which will never let private profiteering infect our NHS, and which will take responsibility for its own actions rather than deflect to Westminster.

“And my first meeting with Keir Starmer as Plaid Cymru’s First Minister of Wales? Well, it’ll mark a new beginning – the start of discussions on building a new Welsh nation.

“I’ll do all I can to make it a constructive relationship, certainly, but for one thing, the future of Wales will clearly be the only focus for me – no party loyalties to balance, or blind loyalty to a broken Union. And there’ll be a plea to see Wales differently in so many ways.

“Not just as fertile ground for electoral fodder, or for fleeting campaign pit stops and photo-ops.

“Not just an afterthought – fourth in line behind England, Scotland and Northern Ireland because their First Ministers and Mayors refuse to settle for less. Not just a dead cat or a nodding dog to change the subject or cheer him on when times are tough.

“But a nation whose people deserve the respect of being heard, of being listened to.

“And there can be no ducking the HS2 issue, no dodging when the Crown Estate should be on the agenda or turning away when fair funding HAS to be on the table. The UK Government will HAVE to respond.

” Our vision of Wales – open, inclusive and internationalist – is of nation where decisions affecting its people are made in Wales for the benefit of its people.

“Our ultimate-aim is to future-proof Wales by not allowing ourselves to depend on the whims of Westminster. We want to be good neighbours but equal neighbours.

“But so long as we are tied to the unequal union, we must leverage the prospect of Wales standing on its own two feet. And becoming a genuine partner in a redesigned Britain.

Scotland

In conclusion, he will say: “As Mark Drakeford said, when Scotland speaks, Westminster listens.

“And when Wales speaks with a Plaid Cymru First Minister at the helm, they’ll need more than platitudes to silence us. Be in no doubt – it’s a win-win when we negotiate with the mindset of an ambitious nation, focused on rebuilding public services and the economy in Wales whilst also standing up to Keir Starmer and UK Labour.”

