Plaid Cymru group calls for devolution of broadcasting and media

A Plaid Cymru group has called on the UK Government to devolve powers over broadcasting and the media to the Welsh Government.

Plaid Cymru’s previous Co-operation Agreement with Welsh ministers pledged that broadcasting and communications powers should be devolved to the Senedd.

In March last year, the Welsh Government committed to establishing a Broadcasting and Communications Advisory Body for Wales, to set about breaking the ground on devolved powers in the field of broadcasting and communications.

But there has been no further announcement since then.

Councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, Ward Bowydd a Rhiw Blaenau Ffestiniog said: “It has become clear over the past few years that Wales is not getting the full picture when it comes to discussing the issues that are key to us as a nation on the media.

“If we don’t have control over our media and broadcasting it creates issues for Wales’ residents when discussing protests, emergencies and general issues that affect us as people on a day-to-day basis.

“A clear example of this was the mixed messages that came to us on our television screens, on the radio and through our mobile phones, during the pandemic. There was definite confusion at the time as Wales was watching and hearing news that was only relevant to England. It created chaos and confusion when discussing lockdown periods and important health rules and guidelines, especially when discussing moving across area boundaries.

“There is very little Welsh perspective and important discussion topics shown that are relevant to our residents currently and the time allocated on issues that affect the people of Gwynedd is limited.”

During the discussion, Councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn said that he wanted to see work done to investigate, prepare and lay the right foundations for the devolution of broadcasting into the hands of Wales. He clearly indicated that this work needs to take place with Westminster Government so that there is a clear path for broadcasting devolution.

Support

Cllr Dewi Jones, Peblig Ward added his support to the proposal by saying: “In 1982, around the same time as establishing Radio Cymru and S4C, The Basque Country had one television channel and one radio channel in their own language.

“Today the Basque Country has six TV channels and five radio channels. Similarly in Catalonia in 1983, the country had one television channel and one radio channel in Catalan. Today, they have six TV channels and three radio channels.

“Here in Wales, 40 years on, we still only continue to have one Welsh TV and radio channel. That shows a huge disadvantage to Wales when you compare all three nations.”

Media Bill

Cllr Jones continued: “The UK Media Bill of 2024 has replaced the old Bill but as it progresses through Parliament it has omitted the need to offer provision through the medium of Welsh.

“The Senedd’s Culture Committee expressed concerns about this, saying that a Welsh language broadcasting provision needs to be continued as part of the new Act. UK Government ignored this.

“To our residents in Gwynedd, it means that commercial radio stations such as Capital, formerly Champion and Heart have ceased to broadcast in Welsh.

“Over 20 years of broadcasting through the medium of Welsh via these commercial channels has ceased. What a a sad day. It leaves a huge gap in our culture of being able to hear the Welsh language on our commercial radio frequencies.

“This is another vital reason why we need to devolve broadcasting into the hands of Wales and the Senedd.”

Radio Cymru

Councillor Beca Brown, Llanrug Ward, said: “Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds have recently announced that people outside the UK will not be able to listen to Radio Cymru as the service delivery is coming to an end.

“As someone who works in the Welsh language education sector for adults, our new learners around the world are going to face a huge loss of not being able to listen to Radio Cymru.

“It also, of course, reduces the ability for Welsh people living away to access first hand Welsh news. It’s another disappointing blow to our ability to communicate and share information via the media and each other in Welsh.”

Councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn added: “Without a full, clear and Welsh discussion on issues, it is difficult to develop policies, mindset and a clear vision that would harness our identity, language, culture and heritage as a nation.

The proposal was passed and Cyngor Gwynedd will contact Westminster Government to press them to investigate and prepare the foundations to devolve broadcasting into the hands of Wales.

“Timely”

Mirain Owen on behalf of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Broadcasting Group said: “We welcome Gwynedd Council’s decision to call on the Government in Westminster to collaborate with the Welsh Government to begin the process of devolving powers over broadcasting and the media to Wales, and for the Welsh Government to proceed with the work of preparing with Westminster on the best way to make this a reality.

“It is timely that this happens now, last month Capital Cymru decided to bring its Welsh medium provision across north Wales to an end following new legislation from the British Government allowing it to do so.

“Over the last decade, the Senedd’s Culture Committee, the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, and the Welsh Government have declared that they are in favour of this policy.

“It is high time that Keir Starmer’s Government in London listened to public opinion in Wales. Securing control over our media in Wales is the only way to protect and grow services and ensure they thrive.”

