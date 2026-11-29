Mark Mansfield

Downing Street has abandoned plans for a new law to strip Lord Mandelson of his peerage, prompting Plaid Cymru to call on Andy Burnham to honour his predecessor’s pledge.

Sir Keir Starmer promised the legislation in February after police launched an investigation into allegations that Lord Mandelson passed confidential government information to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as business secretary under Gordon Brown. Lord Mandelson denies wrongdoing.

Sir Keir had already sacked Lord Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States in September 2025 after further details of his relationship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender, became public. Lord Mandelson retired from the House of Lords in February but retains his life peerage, which can only be removed by an Act of Parliament.

Liz Saville Roberts MP, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, said: “The allegations surrounding Peter Mandelson were serious enough for former Prime Minister Keir Starmer to promise legislation to strip his peerage. Andy Burnham’s government has now shelved those plans. That will feel like a calculated insult to Epstein’s victims.”

A UK Government spokesperson told the BBC that ministers remained committed to the principle that disgraced peers should lose their titles and that this included Lord Mandelson. The BBC reported that Downing Street wanted to give parliamentary time to other priorities, including leasehold reform and the post-Brexit reset with the EU.

Ms Saville Roberts said: “The government says it remains committed to the principle that disgraced peers should not retain their titles. Principles only matter when you are prepared to act on them.

“If ministers still believe Peter Mandelson should lose his title, they should bring forward the legislation they promised. If they no longer believe that, they should explain why.”

Nine months on, no bill to remove Lord Mandelson’s peerage has been introduced. The Sunday Times first reported the decision to shelve the plans.

On Thursday, the UK Government released more documents about Lord Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador in late 2024. The BBC reported that senior civil servants had discussed whether his stake in Global Counsel, a lobbying firm whose clients included Palantir and GSK, could be seen as a conflict of interest.