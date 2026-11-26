Stephen Price

Plaid Cymru has launched a petition demanding the UK Government ensures a New Deal for Wales, giving the nation the same powers as Scotland.

The petition has been launched in response to the Labour Leader’s refusal to devolve powers over rail infrastructure, the Crown Estate and justice – with the Prime Minister offering only deeper devolution around employment support.

Andy Burnham’s move has prompted strong criticism from both Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour, with former First Ministers Mark Drakeford and Carwyn Jones also voicing opposition.

The petition reads: “Wales deserves a fair deal. But Westminster keeps standing in the way.

“First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth called on the UK Government to give Wales the powers and resources it needs to shape its own future. Andy Burnham’s response? “No.”

“Powers over policing and justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure are powers already held by Scotland, and cities in England are being promised greater control over their futures.

“Wales deserves the same treatment.

“Plaid Cymru is continuing to urgently demand a New Deal for Wales, with fair funding, fair investment and the powers our nation needs to deliver for its people.

“Add your name to our petition and join the call for a fairer deal for Wales.

“We call on the UK government to ensure a New Deal for Wales, one that gives Wales fair treatment, and the same powers as Scotland to deliver for its people:

policing and justice should be devolved to Wales

we should move to a fairer funding formula

the country should receive its fair share of rail investment

the revenues from the Crown Estate should be retained in Wales.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plaid Cymru (@plaidcymruwales)

Calls for political alliance

On Tuesday 24 November, Rhun ap Iorwerth told the Senedd that the Welsh Government is ready to lead a “new alliance” in support of further devolution following Andy Burnham’s rejection of calls to transfer more powers to Wales.

The First Minister said that Wales’s constitutional future should be decided by its people and their elected representatives. He welcomed comments from TUC Cymru, former first ministers and members of the Senedd, and said the dispute had revived debate about how Wales should be governed.

“It’s time to say ‘yes’ for Wales once more,” he told the Senedd. “And this Government is ready to convene and lead a new alliance. I believe that such an alliance will come together, rooted in the simple but powerful principle that Wales’s constitutional future should be shaped by the people of Wales and their democratically elected representatives.”

Mr ap Iorwerth invoked the 1997 referendum in which Wales voted for its own devolved legislature. He said the vote had given those now serving in the Senedd the privilege of representing the people of Wales.

The statement followed a letter from the Prime Minister on Friday rejecting the Welsh Government’s case for devolving the Crown Estate, justice and policing, and rail infrastructure.

Mr ap Iorwerth has asked for urgent talks and urged Mr Burnham to reconsider the findings of independent reviews, including the Commission on Justice in Wales and a report on how policing could be devolved.

“I will now await the Prime Minister’s response and hope that he will consider the independent evidence before him, free from interference or influence by those who do not have Wales’s best interests at heart,” he said.

Mr Burnham argued in his letter that a shared policing system helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh forces access to specialist resources. He offered talks on giving the Welsh Government a stronger role in policing within the existing settlement and backed retaining a shared justice system for England and Wales.

The Prime Minister said the Crown Estate’s scale and financial capacity supported long-term investment, including in offshore wind. On rail, he said Great British Railways should fund and deliver infrastructure in partnership with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

TUC Cymru has separately called for further devolution and fair funding for Welsh public services. Its general secretary, Laura Doel, said it had sought an urgent meeting with Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock to make the case.

Employment support

Andy Burnham insisted he was “listening to Wales” after Plaid Cymru challenged him at Prime Minister’s Questions over his refusal to devolve policing, justice, rail infrastructure and the Crown Estate.

Plaid Cymru MP Ann Davies pointed to support for further devolution from TUC Cymru and two former Labour first ministers, Carwyn Jones and Mark Drakeford. All 22 Welsh councils have backed transferring control of the Crown Estate to Wales.

Ms Davies reminded Mr Burnham that he had promised to listen to Wales and end Whitehall’s resistance to further devolution when he took office in July.

“Last week, the Prime Minister wasn’t persuaded and he simply said no,” the Caerfyrddin MP told the Commons. “So when exactly did he decide that Wales is no longer worth listening to?”

Mr Burnham replied: “I am listening to Wales, Mr Speaker. I’ve met the First Minister a number of times, and I put an offer on the table of deeper devolution around employment support.”

He said he would “never completely rule things out”, but argued that the two governments should start where they had common ground and could help more young people into work.

An ‘urgent protest’ will be held in the Welsh capital this weekend following the UK Prime Minister’s decision to block further powers for Wales.

Organised by YesCymru, the Welsh independence campaign group, the demonstration will be held outside the Senedd at 6pm on Saturday 28 November.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Rob Hughes, Chair of YesCymru commented: “We can’t put up with this any more – Andy Burnham is treating Wales with total disrespect.

“The Labour Leader’s decision has once again exposed the deeply unequal relationship between Wales and Westminster. It raises fundamental questions about who really holds power in Wales and who gets to decide our country’s future.

“Despite having our own parliament and government, Wales continues to be told by politicians in London what it can and cannot be trusted to manage. We must protest until we are heard.”

“The only way for Wales to get the powers it needs in order to deliver better lives for its people is independence. The need for that independence referendum is more urgent than ever before – we need it by 2032 at the very latest.”

YesCymru led a campaign to have control of the Crown Estate transferred to Wales – with all 22 local councils backing the call.

Rob Hughes added: “Despite every single local authority, led by varying parties, including Labour, requesting powers to control the Crown Estate in Wales – they’ve all been rebuffed by Burnham.

“It’s crystal clear that No. 10 – whether No. 10 of the North or No.10 of the South – will always seek to control Welsh assets for its own interests, regardless of the wishes of the people of Wales. We can’t trust Westminster, ever.”

“This is not simply a disagreement about the distribution of government responsibilities. It is about the fundamental democratic principle that decisions about Wales should be made in Wales. Wales isn’t a child. Westminster isn’t our parent.

“If Westminster’s position is that there are limits to how much responsibility Wales can be trusted with, then we must ask a much bigger question: what is the point of continuing to seek permission from a system that refuses to recognise our right to determine our own future?”

The demonstration organised by YesCymru will be held outside the Senedd at 6pm on Saturday 28 November

View and sign the petition here,