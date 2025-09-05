Plaid Cymru lead ahead of Caerphilly by-election – poll

Plaid Cymru is the frontrunner to win the upcoming Caerphilly Senedd by-election, according to new polling which shows a sharp fall in support for both Labour and the Conservatives.

The survey by Find Out Now projects Plaid taking 35% of the vote, ahead of Reform UK on 29% and Labour trailing in third on 24%.

The result would mark a significant shift in a constituency long regarded as a Labour stronghold.

The by-election, set for 23 October, follows the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David. It will be the final contest fought under first-past-the-post before the Senedd moves to a new proportional system next year.

Candidate

Plaid has already confirmed its candidate, veteran councillor and former regional Assembly Member Lindsay Whittle, who finished second in last year’s general election.

Speaking after the poll’s publication, Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said the findings reflected what the party was hearing on the ground: “People are fed up of being taken for granted by Labour and the Tories. A large majority don’t want Reform and their Trump-style brand of divisive politics, and they are turning to Plaid to send a message.”

Wayne David

Labour has yet to select a candidate after former MP Sir Wayne David ruled himself out despite pressure from party figures. Sir Wayne, who represented the constituency at Westminster for 23 years, said he would instead support “whoever she or he may be” to continue Hefin David’s work.

Reform UK is also yet to announce its candidate but has already set up a campaign base in Caerphilly town centre. Party insiders have dismissed speculation that former MP Mark Reckless could be in the running.

The by-election is seen as hugely significant by the three leading parties.

For Labour, retaining the seat would counter criticism of the UK party’s performance since taking power in Westminster. For Reform, a failure to make a breakthrough could puncture perceived momentum, while a Plaid Cymru win would underline its claims of growing support in former Labour heartlands ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.

The polling figures are calculated by the industry standard method, of a uniform national swing applied to the 2021 result in the constituency (the last time it was fought on these boundaries) compared with the most recent major national Senedd poll. The full poll is available here.