Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth criticised after struggling to defend manifesto
Amelia Jones
Rhun ap Iorwerth has faced sustained questioning on Plaid Cymru’s stance on gender recognition during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.
Speaking to presenters including Ed Balls and Susanna Reid, the Plaid Cymru leader was asked to clarify proposals in the party’s manifesto relating to a self-identification system for legal gender change in Wales.
Balls – a former Labour politician who was Secretary of State for Children, Schools and Families from 2007 to 2010, and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2011 to 2015 – referenced existing UK rules under the Gender Recognition Act 2004, which require medical evidence as part of the process.
He said: “You’re saying in your manifesto that in Wales, you want the power for people to transition, to choose their gender without any medical reports. Because in the UK, you need to have two medical reports, Scotland proposed that – SNP proposed that a couple of years ago – they voted that in the parliament and the UK government said you can’t do that.”
He added: “When you are saying in your manifesto that you’re going to do this, are you going to do that in defiance of the UK, or do you think the British parliament would agree to allow Wales to have different rules and say ‘if I’m a man, I can just say I’m a woman because I choose to, without any medical report’?”
Under the current system, individuals seeking legal recognition of their acquired gender must currently provide medical evidence of gender dysphoria from specialist doctors, demonstrate they have lived in their acquired gender for a defined period, and apply to a Gender Recognition Panel that reviews the evidence before issuing a Gender Recognition Certificate.
The process is therefore based on a combination of medical evidence and formal legal approval, rather than self-declaration alone.
Plaid Cymru’s manifesto supports reform of the Gender Recognition Act to introduce a more streamlined, less medicalised process and says it would seek the powers necessary to implement such changes in Wales.
In response to the question, the Plaid Cymru leader said: “It’s not exactly an issue that’s essential in the election in Wales now.”
Co-host Susanna Reid interjected saying:”But it’s in your manifesto, you’re asking people to vote on it.”
Ap Iowerth then said: “When you look at recent decisions taken in court, I respect those decisions taken a year ago. Do I fundamentally believe in Wales that we want a system that is based on respect and trust, and understanding a tolerance of different views that people have on any sides of different debates? Yes, absolutely.”
Balls interrupted, asking: “You say in your manifesto that you are going to break from this position by having a different approach in Wales, which the SNP tried in Scotland and was rejected by the UK parliament, so either you defend your manifesto or you don’t. It’s your manifesto, not mine.”
Ap Iorwerth responded: “You go through this manifesto, you will find lots of examples where I think one should be able to think differently.”
Viewers have had mixed reactions to the interview, with some criticising Balls’ interview style. Many said he was being interruptive and dismissive during the exchange, while others defended his style, arguing that direct and persistent questioning is part of holding political figures accountable.
Many commenters were also disappointed in ap Iowerth’s response. One said: “He didn’t really sell his party well. Asked about manifesto points and refusing to answer straight questions.”
The interview also covered the election as a “two-horse race”, discussing the likelihood of coalition government, raising the idea of a referendum, and highlighting Plaid Cymru’s focus on Wales, fair taxation, and national identity, including reference to the Prince of Wales.
You can watch the full interview here.
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Trans people work, pay taxes, and contribute to their local communities like everybody else. Ed Balls trying to weaponise anti-trans bigotry as a means of making Plaid appear weak only highlights how utterly desperate the Labour Party is to remain relevant.
Ed Balls wife is in the pay of Israel anx Balls hss had trips to israel paid for by the Zionists. He is a very right wing member of Labour and shouldn’t be employed by ITV . Hes only abrasive to people from other parties
Utter nonsense.
Maybe his wife doesn’t tell him everything, an appalling state of affairs, Clark and half his cabinet should have recused themselves at the start of the war, instead they chose moral criminality and continue to do so…
Gender issue is not a gender issue. It’s a caring issue. The high court messed up what didn’t need to be messed up and the US money coming into the usual suspect groups looks to be well spent. For them that is, not decent people.
For the life of me I don’t understand why it was mentioned in the manifesto. I suppose to placate some in the party? Including something as controversial as this which is not within the powers of a Welsh Government is in my opinion politically idiotic.
Whatever your views on gender recognition, it’s not a matter devolved to wales (unlike Scotland) so Ed Balls was talking – Balls.
Why have Plaid included it in their manifesto then?
Tory party and Reform. Mainly reform.
Independence supporting parties cannot allow their manifesto’s to be dictated by what Westminster will or will not “allow”. In the upcoming election in Scotland the leader of the SNP John Swinney ahs said that the people of Scotland will have a referendum on Independence if the people of Scotland elect a majority of SNP MSP’s to the Scottish parliament. This is perfectly legitimate and if the SNP do have a majority and again Westminster denies the Scottish people a say on whether or not to become Independent then that is undemocratic and is another nail in Westminster;s coffin not the… Read more »
There’s no such thing as gender – it’s a qualitative term related to masculine and feminine traits. Rock stars and dandies have been crossdressing forever. Sex is biology and binary. Live your life be respected, respect others, but do not legislate that people are made to obey this insanity ,
I am extremely supportive of all things related to diversity and inclusion. A thriving society needs diversity and inclusivity to function. However, the big picture issues health, education, social care, physical infrastructure need to be focused on NOW. Issues that affect the majority of the population need attention NOW!
Rhun used to work in broadcasting himself – he’s not going to allow a dreary dunce like balls to trip him up. And – contrary to the heading of this article – he defended plaid’s manifesto very well.
The great American blues singer and guitarist Muddy Waters said of his 1960s British imitators, “They learnt everything too well, even copied all the mistakes we made!”
The same with Plaid and the SNP. Plaid has emulated the performative idiocy of the SNPs and Scottish Green gender fantasies without seeing the escalating damage inflicted upon it’s credibility and electoral vulnerability. The Nicola era almost destroyed the SNP, so maybe Plaid has the same death wish? The tide of opinion has most definitely turned so good luck with that.
So destroyed are the SNP by Nicola Sturgeon that the most recent YouGov poll gave them an overall majority of seats in the upcoming election for the Scottish Parliament for the first time since 2011 and only the second time ever by any party.
I watched the interview this morning on Breakfast T V with Susana Reid and that CRETTIN BALL the fired question after question at him especially Ball who was rude and typical arrogance he did not give Rhun a chance to answer the question before asking another one and kept on about you are are a republican and independence and do you want to get rid of the title Prince of Wales Rhun come out on top most Politicians would have lost their cool at Ball Susana Reid questions where more slower and waited for an answer with Balls throwing him… Read more »