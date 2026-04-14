Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth criticised after struggling to defend manifesto

Amelia Jones

Rhun ap Iorwerth has faced sustained questioning on Plaid Cymru’s stance on gender recognition during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking to presenters including Ed Balls and Susanna Reid, the Plaid Cymru leader was asked to clarify proposals in the party’s manifesto relating to a self-identification system for legal gender change in Wales.

Balls – a former Labour politician who was Secretary of State for Children, Schools and Families from 2007 to 2010, and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2011 to 2015 – referenced existing UK rules under the Gender Recognition Act 2004, which require medical evidence as part of the process.

He said: “You’re saying in your manifesto that in Wales, you want the power for people to transition, to choose their gender without any medical reports. Because in the UK, you need to have two medical reports, Scotland proposed that – SNP proposed that a couple of years ago – they voted that in the parliament and the UK government said you can’t do that.”

He added: “When you are saying in your manifesto that you’re going to do this, are you going to do that in defiance of the UK, or do you think the British parliament would agree to allow Wales to have different rules and say ‘if I’m a man, I can just say I’m a woman because I choose to, without any medical report’?”

Under the current system, individuals seeking legal recognition of their acquired gender must currently provide medical evidence of gender dysphoria from specialist doctors, demonstrate they have lived in their acquired gender for a defined period, and apply to a Gender Recognition Panel that reviews the evidence before issuing a Gender Recognition Certificate.

The process is therefore based on a combination of medical evidence and formal legal approval, rather than self-declaration alone.

Plaid Cymru’s manifesto supports reform of the Gender Recognition Act to introduce a more streamlined, less medicalised process and says it would seek the powers necessary to implement such changes in Wales.

In response to the question, the Plaid Cymru leader said: “It’s not exactly an issue that’s essential in the election in Wales now.”

Co-host Susanna Reid interjected saying:”But it’s in your manifesto, you’re asking people to vote on it.”

Ap Iowerth then said: “When you look at recent decisions taken in court, I respect those decisions taken a year ago. Do I fundamentally believe in Wales that we want a system that is based on respect and trust, and understanding a tolerance of different views that people have on any sides of different debates? Yes, absolutely.”

Balls interrupted, asking: “You say in your manifesto that you are going to break from this position by having a different approach in Wales, which the SNP tried in Scotland and was rejected by the UK parliament, so either you defend your manifesto or you don’t. It’s your manifesto, not mine.”

Ap Iorwerth responded: “You go through this manifesto, you will find lots of examples where I think one should be able to think differently.”

Viewers have had mixed reactions to the interview, with some criticising Balls’ interview style. Many said he was being interruptive and dismissive during the exchange, while others defended his style, arguing that direct and persistent questioning is part of holding political figures accountable.

Many commenters were also disappointed in ap Iowerth’s response. One said: “He didn’t really sell his party well. Asked about manifesto points and refusing to answer straight questions.”

The interview also covered the election as a “two-horse race”, discussing the likelihood of coalition government, raising the idea of a referendum, and highlighting Plaid Cymru’s focus on Wales, fair taxation, and national identity, including reference to the Prince of Wales.

You can watch the full interview here.