Plaid Cymru leader rules out deals with ‘parties of the right’ as Senedd election looms

Rhun ap Iorwerth has ruled out entering any post-election deals with the Conservatives or Reform UK, insisting his party will instead lead efforts to build a “progressive alliance” to keep the far right out of government after next May’s Senedd election.

Speaking to PoliticsHome, the leader of Plaid Cymru said he had made it “abundantly clear that there won’t be formal deals with the parties of the right”, describing his views as “diametrically opposed” to Reform and warning the Conservatives face an “existential wipeout” in Wales.

Polls suggest next year’s contest—held under a new voting system that will expand the Senedd from 60 to 96 members—will be dominated by Plaid Cymru and Reform, with neither likely to secure a majority.

Six Members of the Senedd will be elected from each of 16 new constituencies, making coalitions or agreements all but inevitable.

Ap Iorwerth said Plaid will make the case that it represents “positive change, especially in contrast with the divisiveness that would inevitably follow the prospect of a Reform government.”

He added: “Labour will have to recognise that surely that is a better option for Wales than the Reform option.”

Mr Ap Iorwerth said he wanted to see a “firewall”-style agreement—similar to the pact used in Germany to block the far right—develop ahead of the election.

“We have a stark choice facing Wales next year,” he said. “Polls for over a year have pointed to two parties out in front: Plaid Cymru topping the polls; Reform on a significant proportion of the vote.

People are looking for a way of showing that they want to reject that divisive political right. And that’s got to be Plaid.”

Kemi Badenoch

His comments come as Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch signalled her party could consider a post-election deal with Reform in Cardiff Bay.

While ruling out any pact at Westminster, she told BBC Wales last week that local-level coalitions are possible where there is “no clear winner”, leaving the question open for Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar.

A Reform UK Wales spokesperson claimed the Senedd election would be a “two-horse race between Reform and Plaid Cymru,” arguing Conservative voters were turning to Reform out of frustration.