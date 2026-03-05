Plaid Cymru leader vows to ‘breathe new life’ into communities across Wales

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said the upcoming Senedd election offers communities “let down by Labour” a chance to choose “hope and new leadership” for Wales.

Speaking ahead of a visit to Afan Ogwr Rhondda on Thursday as part of his party’s leadership tour, Mr ap Iorwerth said Plaid Cymru’s economic plans would “breathe new life” into areas affected by industrial decline, including Port Talbot.

During the visit he is due to meet former Tata Steel workers who lost their jobs following the closure of the plant’s blast furnaces in September 2024, which brought an end to primary steel production in Wales.

Plaid Cymru has repeatedly criticised both the Welsh and UK Labour governments over the handling of the steelworks’ closure, arguing that more could have been done to protect jobs and the future of the industry.

More than 2,000 workers were affected by the closure, with further impacts felt across the wider supply chain and local economy.

Mr ap Iorwerth said the situation in Port Talbot illustrated what he described as Labour’s failure to protect key industries in Wales.

“There’s no better example of how Labour have let down our communities than Port Talbot,” he said.

“They promised to save our steel, but instead left thousands of people without jobs or long-term security.”

He also criticised Reform UK, claiming the party had offered unrealistic solutions to the crisis in the steel sector.

“Reform are so unserious they think it’s as easy as saying they’ll reopen the blast furnaces with no plans or costings to make that happen,” he said.

Mr ap Iorwerth argued that Wales’ economy continues to lag behind other parts of the UK, with businesses facing increasing pressures and young people struggling to access opportunities.

“Too many businesses have left, others are struggling to make ends meet, and our young people aren’t getting the support they need to develop skills for future employment,” he said.

He said Plaid Cymru’s economic plans would focus on unlocking the potential of Welsh communities, creating new jobs and strengthening skills across the workforce.

“Our plans will breathe new life into communities like Port Talbot and give people hope for their futures,” he said.

“In the face of global challenges such as tariffs from the United States, we are clearer than ever that a closer relationship with Europe is vital to strengthen our economy.”

Sêra Evans, Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate in Afan Ogwr Rhondda, said the visit would provide an opportunity to discuss the party’s proposals with local residents and businesses.

Vision

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Rhun to Afan Ogwr Rhondda to speak with people across the area and to share our positive vision for Wales,” she said.

She added that alongside economic plans, the party was also focused on helping families facing rising living costs.

“That’s why we’re committed to introducing the most generous childcare offer in the UK to help ease the financial strain on families, support parents back into work and give the workforce of the future the best start in life.”