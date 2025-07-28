Plaid Cymru makes new swimming and water safety policy pledge

Plaid Cymru has pledged to introduce a new swimming programme for children if it wins power at next year’s Senedd elections.

With drowning currently a leading cause of accidental death in Wales, the party has announced its new National School Swimming and Water Safety policy.

The universal programme will consist of 20 swimming and water safety lesson for all primary pupils in Wales during Years 4 and 5.

Launching the pledge, Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Sport, Heledd Fychan MS, said that children and young people in Wales were not being given the opportunity to learn how to swim.

Figures released in 2024 revealed across Wales only 35% of children in years 3-6 are able to swim – with the number falling to just 16% in the Cardiff area.

Rates of accidental drowning in Wales are more than double the UK average, with 18 deaths by drowning recorded last year.

Necessity

Ms Fychan said: “Teaching our young people how to swim and be safe in and around water is a necessity, not a nice to have.

“That is one of the many reasons why a Plaid Cymru government will invest in our children’s safety by providing free swimming lessons.

“Plaid Cymru’s new, fully costed, National School Swimming and Water Safety Programme will teach every single child the skills they need to enjoy spending time in and by the water safely.

“By giving children the opportunity to learn to swim, we will also actively encourage children to be healthier – which is all a part of our commitment to a new and transformative agenda for public health in Wales.

“A Plaid Cymru government will provide new leadership and give every child in Wales fair opportunity by equipping them with the skills and opportunities they need to stay safe and lead healthier lives.”

‘Life skill’

Endorsing the policy, Fergus Feeney, Chief Executive Officer of Swim Wales, National Governing Body for Aquatics said: “After several years of campaigning for School Swimming (Nofio Ysgol), we welcome this pledge from Plaid Cymru. Being able to swim is a life skill that every Welsh child deserves to have. Our vision at Swim Wales is Aquatics for Everyone, For Life. Yet today, fewer than 35% of Welsh children aged 7–11 can swim.

“Without urgent action, tens of thousands of Welsh children every year could leave primary school unable to stay safe in, on, or around water. By having a universal school swimming offer, we can ensure that Welsh children from all backgrounds have the same opportunity to acquire a life skill, to develop their confidence and begin their journey of lifelong physical activity. This would mean that Wales would be the first home nation to have a national programme of this significance in place.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

