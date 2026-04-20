Plaid Cymru may need Labour deal to take power despite polling lead – new survey

Plaid Cymru could be forced into a post-election deal with Welsh Labour to form a government, despite polling as the largest party ahead of the Senedd election.

A new survey by More in Common suggests Plaid is on course to win 30 seats, narrowly ahead of Reform on 28, with Labour falling to third on 24.

The findings point to a fragmented Senedd, with 49 seats required for a majority, meaning Plaid would likely need to strike an agreement with Labour to secure power.

However, Wales uses a proportional voting system, meaning no party is expected to win an outright majority, and post-election deals between parties are a common feature of Senedd politics.

The poll, based on more than 2,500 respondents across Wales, is the first MRP analysis from More in Common for the 2026 election and reflects a significant shift in the political landscape.

Recent polling from other organisations has also indicated a significant decline in Welsh Labour’s vote share compared to previous elections.

Surveys by firms including YouGov and Find Out Now have all pointed to Labour losing ground after nearly three decades in power in Wales.

While Plaid Cymru has centred its campaign on replacing Labour and delivering “new leadership”, the arithmetic suggested by the latest polling indicates a deal between the two parties could prove necessary.

Both the Welsh Greens and Welsh Liberal Democrats, forecast to win a small number of seats, have signalled openness to talks with Plaid, but even combined may not provide a stable majority.

Luke Tryl, executive director of More in Common UK, said the scale of political change in Wales had been striking.

He said: “Looking at Wales today, it’s hard to believe that the 2024 general election was less than two years ago – the political map has changed so dramatically since Labour won decisively in Wales.

“Having governed in Wales for 28 years, Labour is set to be pushed into third place – and for the first time we could see Wales led by a non-Labour first minister.

“Plaid Cymru are the clear beneficiaries of a country ready for change, and could be on course to lead a Welsh government for the first time.”

Complex

However, he added that forming a government could prove complex, with Labour still likely to play a significant role despite its reduced position.

The poll also suggests Reform is on course for a significant breakthrough across Wales, overtaking the Conservatives, who are projected to fall to fourth place with just seven seats.

The More in Common survey was conducted between January and April among 2,519 people of voting age in Wales.

Scotland

A separate More in Common poll in Scotland suggests the SNP would remain the largest party at Holyrood with 56 seats, but fall short of a pro-independence majority alongside the Scottish Greens.

In contrast, unionist parties combined could hold a narrow majority, although divisions between them make any coordinated approach uncertain.

The poll indicates Reform UK could emerge as the second-largest party on 22 seats, pushing Labour into third on 17, while the Conservatives are projected to fall sharply to 12 seats.

The Liberal Democrats are forecast to make gains, rising to 14 MSPs.

Despite those shifts, the overall picture remains highly unpredictable. More than half of Scotland’s constituency seats are considered marginal, meaning small changes in voter behaviour could significantly alter the final outcome.

Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common, said the findings reflected the pressures facing long-standing governments.

He said: “Having been in power for almost two decades, the SNP are clearly suffering from the curse of incumbency… but the biggest takeaway from this model is the sheer uncertainty that six-party politics creates.”