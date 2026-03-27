Plaid Cymru MP accuses Labour of ‘insult’ to Hillsborough families

Ella Groves

A Plaid Cymru MP has accused Labour of an “insult” to the Hillsborough families following social media posts from both Welsh Labour and a Labour MP.

Liz Saville-Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, described the posts as “desperate” and an “insult” to the families affected by the disaster.

On Tuesday 24 March the official Welsh Labour Facebook page shared a post criticising Plaid Cymru who they say “refused to support” the Hillsborough Law.

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill, known as the Hillsborough Law, seeks to “impose a duty on public authorities and public officials to act with candour, transparency and frankness” with regard to public inquiries.

The Public Law Project note that the bill is named the Hillsborough Law as “fulfilment of the Government’s manifesto commitment to provide justice for the families of the Hillsborough disaster victims, who for decades faced at best obfuscation in their search for the truth.”

In a short video shared on his X account yesterday (25 March) Alex Barros-Curtis, Labour MP for Cardiff West, accused Plaid Cymru of putting “constitutional arguments above social justice and doing the right thing”.

Can you believe that @Plaid_Cymru just abstained on whether or not the Hillsborough Law should apply to us in Wales? They were the only party in the Senedd not to support victims. Plaid will always put constitution before social justice. pic.twitter.com/mA2rYL2htc — Alex Barros-Curtis MP (@ABarrosCurtis) March 25, 2026

Similarly to commenters on the official Welsh Labour account, social media users largely appeared disapproving of the Labour MP’s post, with one accusing Mr Barros-Curtis of “jumping on a bandwagon to create division.”

One commenter said: “Labour has broken promise after promise over Hillsborough & Starmer writes for The Scum.

“If Plaid abstained it was for good reason.

“As for you, using the Hillsborough Tragedy, of all things, to attack Plaid Cymru is so shameful I don’t have words for it.

“YNWA.”

Another added: “That’s pretty low from Labour, really shameful stuff. Do better.”

Other Labour MPs such as Anneliese Midgley, MP for Knowsley, and Alex Davies-Jones, MP for Pontypridd, also took to social media to criticise Plaid Cymru’s abstention from the vote.

In response to the criticisms from Labour, Ms Saville Roberts shared a post on X in which she said that Plaid Cymru had supported the Hillsborough bill “from the start.”

She said: “This by Labour is desperate and an insult to Hillsborough families.

“Plaid Cymru has supported the Hillsborough Bill from the start – my name was on Ian Byrne’s private member’s bill.

“The Labour UK Govt has failed to bring this Bill on the statute book and is now deflecting.”

Plaid Cymru’s Justice spokesperson, Adam Price MS commented: “This is a desperate attack from Labour. The Hillsborough disaster should never be used as a political pawn, especially as bereaved families describe the bill as it currently stands– no thanks the UK Labour Government’s stalling – as an insult.

“Plaid Cymru are clearly on the record – both in the Senedd and in Westminster – in support of the principles of the bill to establish a duty of candour in the context of public investigations. Plaid Cymru stand in firm solidarity with the families in their long campaign for justice.

“While Plaid Cymru MPs have supported the aims of this legislation in Westminster – sponsoring the original proposal by Ian Byrne MP, as supported by survivors, bereaved families and campaigners – the LCM in the Senedd considered how the law as drafted by the UK Government would work in Wales.

“It became clear after concerns were raised by several stakeholders that insufficient consideration had been made – with minimal distinct engagement – of the law’s impact in Wales and on devolution.

“Following sustained concerns, the UK Government’s legislation is currently incomplete, and has been delayed. As such, devolved legislatures have reasonably and rightfully delayed their consent motions – just as the Senedd should have done.

“The consent motion will have to be discussed in the next Senedd when the legislation will be in a more complete stage following adequate consultation and consideration, which will be the appropriate time to consider consent.

“This LCM is about getting the devolved area of this important legislation right – and that hasn’t happened thus far.

“Plaid Cymru looks forward to working on the new LCM when it is brought forward to ensure that this worthwhile legislation is applied effectively and correctly in Wales.”

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “Welsh Labour will always stand with the victims and families of those impacted by tragedies like Hillsborough. The Public Office Accountability Bill, or Hillsborough Law, was designed to make sure families seeking answers will never again have to fight for truth and justice alone.

“Tonight, when we had a choice to support the Bill and stand with those who’ve lost loved ones, Plaid chose to stand by and abstain. Again and again, when it comes to supporting a bill which would protect the people who are most vulnerable and in need, Plaid have chosen a constitutional row. This is the sort of government Plaid would lead – choosing a row over justice.”