Plaid Cymru MP announces she is stepping down as county councillor

Ann Davies MP has announced her decision to stand down as County Councillor for the Llanddarog Ward in Camarthenshire.

The Plaid Cymru MP is stepping down in order to concentrate her efforts on representing her constituency, Caerfyrddin, in Westminster.

‘Privilege’

Ann Davies MP, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to have had the opportunity to represent the villages and communities of the Llanddarog Ward as their County Councillor for the past 8 years.”

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over this time”, she added.

“However now is the time for me to step down so that I can dedicate all my energy to representing communities across the Caerfyrddin constituency in Westminster as their MP”, she said.

Career history

First elected to the post in 2017, Ms Davies was later appointed as the Executive Board Member for Communities and Rural Affairs in 2021.

Following her re-election for a second term in 2022, the Executive Board was revamped, with Ms Davies becoming the Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Community Cohesion and Planning Policy.

Serving in this role for a further 2 years, Ms Davies stepped down from Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet in August 2024.

She was elected to the House of Commons as the MP for the newly created constituency of Caerfyrddin last year.

Endorsement

On her potential successor, Ms Davies said: “I am offering my full support and endorsement to Shone Hughes, who has lived in Llanarthney for a number of years and is active in the local community.”

“I know that Shone would make an excellent County Councillor and would be a passionate representative for the Llanddarog Ward”, she said.

Cllr. Alun Lenny, Chair of Plaid Cymru Caerfyrddin added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Ann both as a fellow Councillor and member of the Cabinet. I know first-hand the excellent work she has accomplished in both roles.”

“On behalf of the Plaid Cymru Group on Carmarthenshire County Council, I wish her the very best as she continues her superb efforts in fighting for Caerfyrddin in Parliament.”

