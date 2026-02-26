Plaid Cymru MP calls for ‘greater recognition’ of the banking needs of rural and post-industrial communities

A Plaid Cymru MP spoke in Parliament this week (24 February) during a debate on banking hubs in rural and post-industrial communities.

Ann Davies, Member of Parliament for Caerfyrddin, raised concerns about the impact of bank branch closures across Wales, specifically highlighting the urgent need to secure a dedicated banking hub for Ammanford.

Citing the recent closure of the town’s final bank branch, Lloyds Bank on Quay Street, Ms Davies warned that the loss of face-to-face banking services risks deepening financial exclusion for residents, businesses and vulnerable groups who rely on access to cash.

She emphasised that digital banking cannot replace in-person services in rural areas, pointing to poor broadband connectivity, limited transport links and an ageing population.

The Plaid Cymru MP called for greater recognition of the needs of rural and post-industrial communities and urged decision-makers to take local circumstances into account when assessing access to banking services.

Ann Davies MP said: “The closure of the last bank in Ammanford has left many residents and businesses deeply concerned about their ability to access essential services.

“For rural and post-industrial communities, access to cash and face-to-face banking is not a luxury – it is a necessity.

“I raised this issue in Parliament to ensure the voices of Ammanford are heard and to press the case for a dedicated banking hub for the town.

“I will continue working with local residents and businesses to make sure our community gets the services it needs and deserves.”

The debate, led by the Caerfyrddin MP forms part of an ongoing campaign to secure a banking hub for Ammanford.

Alongside Cefin Campbell MS, Adam Price MS and local representatives from Plaid Cymru, Ann Davies MP will be visiting the town again to speak directly with residents and businesses about their experiences following the closure of local banking services.

As part of the campaign, an online petition has been launched urging LINK to establish a banking hub in Ammanford.

Residents who wish to support the campaign are encouraged to sign the petition.

You can find the petition for a banking hub for Ammanford here.