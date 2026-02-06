Plaid Cymru MP raises concerns over lack of motorcycle test availability

Ella Groves

A Plaid Cymru MP has raised concerns about the ongoing lack of motorcycle practical tests available in north Wales, warning that the situation is having an adverse effect both on learners and training providers.

Llinos Medi, Plaid Cymru MP for Ynys Môn, has argued that riders from her constituency are often particularly affected as Bangor Driving Test Centre (DTC) is unable to offer sufficient test slots.

She noted that the absence of a permanent motorcycle examiner based in north Wales has resulted in inconsistent test provision and limited test availability.

Ms Medi has highlighted the case of Neil Broughton, of Anglesey Motorcycle Training, who runs intensive courses for motorcyclists but has experienced ongoing difficulties in securing motorcycle practical tests for his clients at Bangor DTC.

Due to the lack of examiner resources in Bangor he is struggling to secure sufficient tests for the demand, which is creating a huge waiting list with no sign of being resolved.

Neil Broughton said: “The whole situation is incredibly frustrating for my business and customers.

“In all my years of running my business I have never known it to be this bad, it is quite simply impossible to run a business like ours if we have no end product.

“Currently, we are having to compile a waiting list, and we have no guarantee of when we can conduct courses and tests.

“The result is customers waiting, in the meantime no plan for the customers and no income for my business, yet the bills still need paying.

“I’m also concerned about extra costs incurred for our customers, such as theory test and CBT certificate validity running out of time, which they may have to retake whilst waiting for courses.

“The laughable part of this issue, is that there is currently a government consultation out presently which recommends that new motorcyclists should be encouraged to gain their full licence.

“Yet how will they do that without DVSA resources? I am concerned not just about the loss of business, but our reputation which has taken many years to build.”

Ms Media has already raised the matter with the DVSA who acknowledged they had to seek support from motorcycle examiners from south Wales and England to meet the demand in Bangor, where there remains ‘deployment issues.’

Now the Plaid Cymru MP is calling for “urgent action” to deliver a permanent motorcycle examiner and reliable test provision to ensure learners and training providers are properly supported.

She said: “What we are seeing in Ynys Môn and across northwest Wales is a failure to provide a basic public service for motorcyclists.

“Learners are struggling to complete their final training and tests, to gain their full licence due to the lack of permanent local examiners.

“This lack of local examiner capacity is not an inconvenience; it is a barrier that is actively preventing people from progressing.

“Tests are infrequent, or simply unavailable, and learners are paying the price. The situation at Bangor Driving Test Centre highlights the problem clearly.

“Approved training providers such as Neil Broughton of Anglesey Motorcycle Training are unable to secure practical test slots for clients who are waiting to commence courses.

“As a result, learners are facing prolonged waits, additional costs, and growing frustration. Riders on Ynys Môn and in north Wales should not be disadvantaged simply because of geography.

“A permanent motorcycle examiner and reliable test provision are essential, and I am calling for urgent action to ensure that learners and training providers are properly supported.”

In response to the statement a DVSA spokesperson said: “It is important that test-ready learner riders can take their test as quickly as practically possible and additional testing provision will be available in Bangor from March 2026.

“In the meantime, DVSA is committed to providing motorcycle testing provision in North Wales and deploys examiners from other parts of the country to help meet demand.

“We have also made additional tests available at Bangor Driving Test Centre (DTC) to account for the difficulty caused by the weather over the winter months.”