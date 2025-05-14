Plaid Cymru MP slams Starmer over migration stance

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP challenged Keir Starmer over his shifting stance on migration, accusing him of abandoning principles for political convenience during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Her criticism follows the Prime Minister’s claim that the UK risks becoming an “island of strangers” without toughened border controls, during a speech on Monday.

His comments sparked a fierce backlash, including from some Labour backbenchers, who condemned Sir Keir’s rhetoric as “dangerous” and divisive.

Zarah Sultana, the Coventry East MP who sits as an Independent following a rebel vote over the two-child benefit cap, accused Sir Keir of imitating Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood speech” in the 1960s.

“That speech fuelled decades of racism and division. Echoing it today is a disgrace,” she said.

“It adds to anti-migrant rhetoric that puts lives at risk. Shame on you, Keir Starmer.”

‘Principle’

Liz Saville Roberts said: “This Prime Minister once spoke of compassion and dignity for migrants, and defending free movement. Now he talks of ‘islands of strangers’ and ‘taking back control’.

“Somebody here has to call this out, Mr Speaker. It seems the only principle he consistently defends is whichever he last heard in a focus group.

“So I ask him: is there any belief he holds which survives a week in Downing Street?”

Mr Starmer responded: “Yes – the belief that she talks rubbish. Mr Speaker, I want to lead a country where we pull together and walk into the future as neighbours and as communities, not as strangers.

“The loss of control of migration by the last government put all that at risk – that’s why we’re fixing the system based on principles of control, selection and fairness.”

‘Outburst’

Speaking after the exchange, Ms Saville Roberts MP added: “The Prime Minister’s outburst showed that my question struck a nerve. The expressions on the faces of many Labour MPs told their own story – plenty of them know I was right.

“If his convictions change with the political weather, it’s no surprise that support for Labour in Wales, as across Britain, is falling through the floor.”

Later in the session, Reform UK leader Nigel Farge said his party “very much enjoyed” the Prime Minister’s speech on Monday.

He said: “We at Reform, a party that is alive and kicking, very much enjoyed your speech on Monday, you seem to be learning a very great deal from us. Could I encourage you please to go further, as a matter of national security?”

