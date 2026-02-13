Plaid Cymru MP tables rail devolution amendment in Westminster Bill

Plaid Cymru has intensified its long-running campaign for the devolution of rail powers to Wales, with the party’s Westminster transport spokesperson Ann Davies MP tabling an amendment to the UK Government’s Railways Bill.

Ms Davies said transferring full control of rail infrastructure and services to the Welsh Government is “essential” to address what she described as decades of underinvestment and structural unfairness.

The proposed amendment would require rail devolution to come into force no later than three years after the Bill receives Royal Assent, or earlier if agreed between the Secretary of State and Welsh Ministers.

It also calls for “commensurate funding” to accompany any new powers, ensuring Wales receives a fair financial settlement alongside responsibility.

The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of rail funding. The UK Government has previously acknowledged that Wales has been historically underfunded.

While £445 million has been allocated for Welsh rail over a ten-year period, critics argue this falls far short of what Wales should receive.

Plaid Cymru points to major infrastructure programmes — including HS2, East-West Rail and Northern Powerhouse Rail — which have been classified as “England and Wales” projects.

Despite no new HS2 track being laid in Wales, the designation means Wales does not receive full Barnett consequential funding. Estimates cited by the party suggest Wales could be missing out on as much as £6 billion.

Ms Davies said: “Years of underfunding and neglect have left our rail network in a dilapidated state, with regular cancellations, outdated infrastructure and illogical routes.”

“In very few countries do you have to leave your own nation to travel from north to south by train, yet that is the reality for Wales, and it is completely unacceptable,” she added.

Parity

Plaid Cymru has argued that Wales should have parity with Scotland and Northern Ireland, both of which exercise greater control over rail infrastructure.

The amendments also follow a significant intervention by the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, who in a speech in January called for a “new chapter for devolution.”

Addressing the Institute of Government, Ms Morgan demanded expanded powers for Wales, including control over rail, policing, youth justice, probation and the Crown Estate.

Ms Morgan also proposed a Constitutional Reform Act to protect devolution arrangements and an independent adjudicator to oversee fair funding across the UK’s nations.

“The new chapter must be underpinned by a ‘fair share formula’ so that Wales automatically receives its rightful share of UK resources in critical areas like rail, justice, and research and development,” she said.

However, the Labour UK Government has so far resisted calls to devolve those policy areas.