Plaid Cymru MPs lead new Welsh intake in Westminster activity

Plaid Cymru’s two new MPs are the most active of Wales’s 2024 intake to the House of Commons, according to an analysis of parliamentary records.

Figures compiled by political monitoring company PoliMonitor show Ann Davies, who represents Caerfyrddin, made 414 parliamentary contributions in her first year, narrowly ahead of Ynys Môn MP Llinos Medi on 402.

The analysis measured activity across three categories: written questions to ministers, spoken contributions in debates, and signatures on Early Day Motions (EDMs).

Between them, Ms Davies and Ms Medi logged more than 160 written questions and 120 spoken contributions in the year following their election, as well as more than 500 EDM signatures.

Liberal Democrat

The data places Liberal Democrat David Chadwick (Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe) in third place among Welsh newcomers with 359 contributions, followed by Labour’s Steve Witherden (Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr) on 209.

At the other end of the scale, Gill German, Labour MP for Clwyd North, made just 36 contributions during the same period.

Overall, the 2024 general election delivered the largest influx of new MPs since 1945.

Between July 4, 2024, and July 31, 2025, the new intake made 72,270 contributions in total.

Caerfyrddin MP Ann Davies, said: “Being elected MP for Caerfyrddin in July 2024 was a huge honour and a responsibility I have never taken lightly. I have thrown myself into parliamentary work because the people of Caerfyrddin deserve a voice that fights for them.”

Llinos Medi said she was determined to keep Ynys Môn’s concerns visible in Westminster, including debates on renewable energy, agriculture and the future of the Port of Holyhead.

“Plaid Cymru is putting our promise to stand up for Wales into action.”

Approaches

According to PoliMonitor, the gap between the most and least active Welsh newcomer underlines the variety of approaches MPs take in their first year. Some prioritise written questions to extract information from ministers, while others focus on speeches or formal motions.

Among the new Labour cohort, activity levels also varied significantly. Catherine Fookes, the new MP for Monmouthshire, made 107 contributions, while Kanishka Narayan (Vale of Glamorgan) submitted 85, and Alex Barros-Curtis (Cardiff West) recorded 73. Several others, including Torsten Bell (Swansea East) and Andrew Ranger (Wrexham), were in the 60–70 range.