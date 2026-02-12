Plaid Cymru MS calls for Human Rights Bill for Wales in wake of ICE actions in US

Ella Groves

A Plaid Cymru MS has said that the actions of ICE in the United States have increased the need for a Wales Human Rights law.

Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for South Wales West, took a legislative proposal to the Senedd yesterday (11 February) for a Wales Human Rights Bill.

The proposed Bill would embed international human rights in Welsh law so that they are binding on Welsh Ministers and public authorities.

Ms Williams, who is also the Chair of the Senedd Cross Party Group on Human Rights, says this is “only way to ensure protections for people’s rights, both now and in the future.”

A Members Legislative Proposal is non-binding, but gives an indication as to the support a future Bill may gain.

Referring to ongoing news updates from the United States of America regarding ICE agents, and in particular two fatal shootings of protesters, Ms Williams warned against a “powerful and co-ordinated movement” which she said is “seeking to weaken human rights protections, to redraw the boundaries of who deserves dignity, and to decide whose lives, bodies, and freedoms are worthy of protection.”

In her proposal to the Senedd, Ms Williams will also allude to examples closer to home, such as those detailed in a recent Welsh Government report, which described the detention and hospitalisation of people with learning disabilities and autistic people as a human rights scandal.

Ms Williams said: “It’s not enough to say that human rights are already regarded in Wales, when they’re not enforceable.

“The Stolen Lives Campaign has shown quite clearly that for too many people with learning disabilities and autistic people, their rights are being breached, right here in Wales.

“Disabled people continue to face systemic barriers to independent living, education, and healthcare. Women remain disproportionately affected by gender-based violence, poverty, and health inequality. Structural racism continues to shape access to housing, employment, healthcare and justice. Refugees and asylum seekers are unable to exercise even basic rights due to the collapse of legal aid and increasingly hostile systems. These can all be addressed if key international treaties are brought into Welsh law.

“A Human Rights Bill for Wales would ensure Ministers and public bodies are bound by law to uphold the human rights of civilians, it would improve accountability and crucially, it would make our rights clearer and more accessible.

“Strengthening human rights protections for the people of Wales through incorporation of UN charters was a Welsh Labour Programme for Government commitment which has not been delivered.

“I will be asking the Senedd something fundamental: to agree on whether we believe human rights in Wales should be real, enforceable protections, or simply aspirations expressed in policy documents and speeches.”

In response the Welsh Government said: “We will always stand up for human rights. Dignity, safety and fair treatment matter in people’s everyday lives.

“We note the proposal for a Human Rights (Wales) Bill and we agree with its aims to make rights more meaningful and accessible, to strengthen routes to justice, and improve monitoring and accountability.

“The question now is how we strengthen rights in law in a way that is durable, enforceable and workable within devolution.

“That is legally complex, which is why we are doing detailed, evidence-led work to ensure any Welsh legislation is robust, deliverable and stands the test of time”