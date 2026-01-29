Plaid Cymru MS calls for “urgent action” to protect the higher education sector in Wales

Ella Groves

A Plaid Cymru MS has called for the Welsh Government to take “urgent action” to protect the higher education sector in Wales.

The call follows announcements that another redundancy round has been proposed at Swansea University. According to an email sent to staff, 204 academic staff would be at risk of redundancy and 55 of those could lose their jobs.

In 2025, 400 staff left the University through voluntary redundancy, and over the last two years, the University has chosen to not appoint to over 200 vacant positions.

Speaking in the Senedd chamber on 27 January, Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru Member for South Wales West, said that the loss of expertise “is a blow that we as a nation cannot afford.”

Calling on the Welsh Government to take steps to protect higher education in Wales she said: “The Higher Education sector is in crisis across the UK, but to only talk about this in UK terms is to miss the distinct effect this has on Wales.

“Our Universities are among the Welsh institutions with international recognition. They draw international talent into Wales. The efforts to establish them are a core part of our nation’s history. And their economic effect supports the regions they are part of.

“Indeed, it would be fair to claim that we would not have a Senedd without the role our Universities played in building Wales culturally and economically.

“That’s why I’ve called on Welsh Government to review the impact of their actions to date to support the workforce of our universities. I know from first-hand experience how the Higher Education workforce has faced years of being threatened, undermined and undervalued, and also years of inaction from the Welsh Government to support the vital contribution they make.

“We must now see urgent action taken by the Welsh Government to ensure that this contribution is protected, because it’s not only our students that will suffer as a result of this huge loss of expertise. Every Government Minister, and every Member of Senedd depends on the research and analysis that these academics produce.

“The effect of these job losses and what that means in terms of the contribution of our universities to local, regional and national economies is also a blow that we as a nation cannot afford.”

In response to the statement, the Welsh Government said: “We recognise the challenges facing the sector and we expect all institutions to work with trade unions, staff and students in social partnership on any proposals.

“We have provided an additional £28.5m to the sector this financial year, bringing total grant support to over £200m. Increasing tuition fees is expected to generate up to £21.9m for the sector in 2025/26, and up to £19m in 2026/27. In Wales we have not imposed a levy on international student fees, ensuring we can continue to welcome international students for the positive contribution they make.

“We recently launched a call for views on how to ensure the sustainability of the further and higher education sectors, which closes in the spring.”