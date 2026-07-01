Plaid Cymru MS calls out asylum seeker ‘bullsh*t’ ahead of Nation of Sanctuary debate

Emily Price

A Plaid Cymru Senedd Member has called out the “bullshit” and misinformation being spread about the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary policy ahead of a Reform-led debate.

In a video posted on TikTok, Kiera Marshall said it was “time to call bullshit” on disinformation and myths circulating about asylum seekers and refugees living in Wales.

The MS listed a number claims made about people seeking sanctuary which she said were false.

Speaking in her social video, Ms Marshall explained that refugees and asylum seekers do not get priority access to the NHS.

“Yes they get free health care, but they are not prioritised over British tax-payers,” she said.

The newly elected Plaid MS also explained that people seeking sanctuary are not eligible for council housing or social housing while their claim is being processed.

Defending the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary policy, she said that over the past six years less than 0.05% of Wales’ budget had been spent on the scheme.

Reform want to abolish the scheme because the party views it as a “left-wing experiment” that encourages illegal immigration.

The Welsh Government does not control borders or immigration as these are reserved powers handled solely by the UK Government and the Home Office.

The Nation of Sanctuary policy focuses on supporting asylum seekers and refugees by helping them access public services, housing, language lessons, and health care once they are place in Wales by the Home Office.

91% of the £55m spent on the Nation of Sanctuary scheme over six years has gone towards resettling refugees from Ukraine.

Ms Marshall said: “The real issue here isn’t immigration, it’s inequality and its time we stopped blaming people for fleeing wars and conflict and started blaming billionaires and the super rich.”

Her remarks come ahead of a key Senedd debate led by Reform UK, due to take place on Wednesday afternoon (July 1).

The motion calls on the Welsh Government to scrap its Nation of Sanctuary plan.

A Plaid Cymru amendment, backed by Labour, the Welsh Green Party and the Senedd’s sole Liberal Democrat member Jane Dodds, states that it regrets the “discourse and rhetoric” that seeks to turn immigration into an issue used to divide communities.

The amendment also “resolves to proudly uphold the principles of international solidarity of supporting safe, united communities by working with partners to support people seeking sanctuary to integrate and contribute positively to our nation”.

Reform’s debate will be opened by Welsh leader Dan Thomas followed by Caerdydd Penarth MS Joe Martin.

Mr Martin became the focus of a row in the Senedd last month after some Members staged a walkout during a speech he made about international spending.

The Reform MS cracked jokes about illiterate students and claimed Welsh nurses were signing up for universal credit because their jobs were being given to Indian workers.

Several Labour and Plaid Cymru Senedd Members, along with Welsh Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter, walked out during proceedings in protest at Mr Martin’s speech.